Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Set For Imaging After Hyperextending Left Knee

ATLANTA – After leaving Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals with a left knee injury, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is booked to have imaging done on Wednesday, sources told ESPN.

Without their headliner, the Bucks were steered 110-88 as the Atlanta Hawks tied up the series at 2-2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo endured what the Bucks are calling a sprained left knee on Tuesday. With a little more than seven minutes staying in the second from last quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo hopped up to challenge a rear entryway oop from John Collins to Clint Capela. The double cross MVP landed clumsily to his left side leg, his knee clasping.

“It just appeared as though their legs got messed up,” Bucks mentor Mike Budenholzer said after the game. “The two of them landed ungracefully. That is the thing that I saw live. I haven’t seen whatever else.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo promptly tumbled to the floor and remained down on the ground for a few minutes – with Bucks and Hawks players and mentors encompassing him – prior to sitting up. He was served to his feet by his sibling and colleague, Thanasis, and strolled warily off the court with his assistance. TV screens showed Giannis Antetokounmpo strolling back to the storage space without help, yet he had a critical limp.

“I simply trust it’s anything but significant,” Khris Middleton said after the game.

At the point when Giannis Antetokounmpo was harmed, the Hawks had a noteworthy lead. Following he left the court, Bucks monitor Jrue Holiday hit a floater – yet those were the last points Milwaukee scored for three and a half minutes. The Hawks replied with a 15-0 rush to push their lead indeed.

The Hawks, who were without star watch Trae Young, never followed in the game. They outscored the Bucks in points in the paint, 46-44, after the Bucks had outscored them by a normal of more than 20 in every one of the initial three games.

Milwaukee likewise battled to deal with the ball, submitting 15 turnovers that prompted 16 points for the Hawks. Atlanta, then again, turned the ball more than 11 times – and the Bucks had just four points off of those.

“We just idea we planned to stroll in and dominate the match,” P.J. Exhaust said. “We didn’t successfully show that we needed to dominate this match around evening time. We were level, and our person’s physical issue was simply one more piece of the riddle to us losing.”

With the series moving back to Milwaukee, the Bucks anticipate the consequences of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s imaging to decide his status for Game 5 and past.

“We’ll perceive what occurs with Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Middleton said. “He should plays, however on the off chance that not, we actually have a fit group of going out there and winning.”

