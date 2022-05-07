Kentucky Derby 2022: Sports’ Greatest Two Minutes Explained

Ralf Rangnick To Discuss On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Future At Man United(CTN NEWS) – As the iconic race looks to move past last year’s controversy, the 148th Kentucky Derby 2022 will take place on Saturday.

Medina Spirit crossed the line first in 2021, but its results were nullified because of the presence of an illegal substance.

A ban for two years was subsequently imposed on Bob Baffert and the race was won by Mandaloun, the initial runner-up.

Following the positive test, BAffert gave a lengthy statement in which he claimed the ointment used to treat dermatitis was responsible.

Although the controversy has continued to overshadow the event (first held in 1875), the Derby is keen to move past the incident. Medina Spirit unexpectedly died in December, adding yet another sad twist to the saga.

Related Sport Article: Messi Vs Ronaldo: Comparisons Of Goals, Assists, & Ratings For 2021/22

Currently, the race is wide open since Bob Baffert has won it six times, a record-equaling number. During the 147th Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first.

In addition to the Preakness and the Belmont, the Derby is the first race of US horse racing’s Triple Crown, which also includes the “Greatest Two Minutes in Sports.”

In 2018, Baffert’s Justify won all three races.

Ones to watch

Two of Baffert’s former horses have high chances of winning the race despite being banned from the race.

The two horses have been trained by Tim Yakteen, a former assistant of Bob Baffert, for less than one month.

Despite not having spoken with Baffert prior to the race, Yakteen has faced additional attention, with some arguing these are in fact Baffert’s horses.

When asked if he had ever hesitated to take the horses into his barn, Yakteen said, “I didn’t realize it would be like this, but I wouldn’t have hesitated.”

With both horses exhibiting great potential, Epicenter and Zandon stand out as the two standout picks.

The trainer of Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, has qualified 23 times for the Derby but has never won it.

In the meantime, Zandon is coming off of a performance that established it as a top contender in the race.

How to watch Kentucky derby 2022

All of Saturday’s races will be televised by NBC and the NBC website and app beginning at noon.

The race will start at 6:57 p.m. ET.

Related Sport Article: Ralf Rangnick To Discuss On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Future At Man United