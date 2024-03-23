Connect with us

Sports

March Madness Brackets Are Crushed By Kentucky's Loss To Unheralded Oakland
Advertisement

Sports

Government to Decide on Hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games Amid Financial Considerations

Sports

Watch Michigan State vs. Mississippi State Basketball Without Cable

Sports

Dodgers Beat Padres 5-2 In First MLB Game In South Korea With Ohtani's Rally

Sports

136-105 LA Lakers Win Over Hawks As LeBron Scores 25 And D'Angelo Russell Ties 3-Point Record

Sports

Third PSL Title For Islamabad United As They Beat Multan Sultans In A Thrilling Match

Sports

The Celtics Expected Sam Hauser To Make NBA History

Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Bids Farewell To The Ravens During His Free Agency

Sports

Chelsea Beat Leicester City In Quarter-Finals After Surviving Scare

Sports

Fulham Stop Tottenham From Reaching The Top 4 With Muniz's Double

Sports

What Jimmy Garoppolo's Signing Means For The 49ers

Sports

The Alabama Basketball Team Makes Nate Oats One Of The Highest-Paid Coaches

Sports

Kenny Pickett Is Acquired From The Steelers By The Eagles

Sports

Aaron Donald Retires From The NFL. What Did He Earn In 10 Years?

Sports

Knicks beat Trail Blazers 105-93 behind Brunson's 45 points

Sports

The 2024 Players Championship Can Be Viewed Online Here

Sports

5 Most Memorable Moments from the 2023 NBA Season

Sports

Aaron Rodgers To Join Politics Amid 2024 NFL Season?

Sports

Thailand's Prime Minister Courts Formula E Racing

Sports

David Raya Saved Arsenal's Penalty to Reach the Champions League Quarterfinals

Sports

March Madness Brackets Are Crushed By Kentucky’s Loss To Unheralded Oakland

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

3 hours ago

on

March Madness Brackets Are Crushed By Kentucky's Loss To Unheralded Oakland

(CTN News) – In addition to ending a string of winning brackets, Kentucky’s 80-76 loss to Oakland on Thursday night had a much deeper impact. When it comes to the big picture, it has all but destroyed many.

In the Tournament Challenge, 95% of brackets had the third-seeded Wildcats beating the 14th-seeded Golden Grizzlies. Additionally, 74.21% of those polled expected Kentucky to reach the Sweet 16 and 28.84% to reach the Final Four, with 6.5% expecting Kentucky to win the national championship.

By the end of the first day of the NCAA Tournament, only 1,825 brackets were left on ESPN after Kentucky was eliminated.

Only 0.005% of brackets were correct, according to March Madness Live, the NCAA’s official website. With 0.09% of viewers watching the last game of the day, CBS had a 0.09% audience share.

Consequently, Mississippi State and BYU suffered substantial losses as well. Each school advanced past the first round of the NCAA tournament based on over 9 million ESPN brackets. In the game between Mississippi State and Michigan State, Mississippi State lost 69-51, while BYU lost 71-67.

This year’s brackets totaled 22.6 million, up 15% from last year.

There were 32.3% brackets on CBS that had UConn as the champion, by far the most popular choice. Taking second place was Purdue with 12.3%, followed by Houston with 11.9% and North Carolina with 8.9%.

Four No. 1 seeds are likely to make it to the Final Four, with a 3.8% chance of doing so, based on the brackets. In the West Region, Arizona is next closest at 2% in place of No. 2 seed North Carolina.

At 14%, New Mexico, champion of the Mountain West tournament, was the most popular double-digit pick to advance to the Sweet 16. Additionally, UConn led the ESPN Tournament Challenge with 24.7%, followed by Houston with 13.6%, and Purdue with 10.1%.

According to Sheldon Jacobson, who runs the BracketOdds website, most people fill out their brackets incorrectly. A first round game is chosen, followed by a championship game.

Build your bracket by picking the best team in each region,” Jacobson said. When you do that, you’re actually eliminating some of the risk of making mistakes in other areas of the bracket. “Our research paper showed that this is very counterintuitive.”

SEE ALSO:

136-105 LA Lakers Win Over Hawks As LeBron Scores 25 And D’Angelo Russell Ties 3-Point Record

Watch Michigan State vs. Mississippi State Basketball Without Cable

Dodgers Beat Padres 5-2 In First MLB Game In South Korea With Ohtani’s Rally
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies