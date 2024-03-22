Connect with us

Watch Michigan State vs. Mississippi State Basketball Without Cable

Published

38 seconds ago

on

Watch Michigan State vs. Mississippi State Basketball Without Cable

(CTN News) – The Michigan State men’s basketball team and Mississippi State men’s basketball team will meet at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, March 21. Game time is 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time/11:15 a.m. Central Time.

Michigan State enters the matchup with a record of 19-14 overall. Purdue defeated MSU in the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Friday by a score of 67-62. The leading scorer for Michigan State this season is Tyson Walker, who averages 18.2 points per game.

In terms of overall record, Mississippi State is ranked No. 8 with a record of 21-13. The Auburn Tigers defeated MS State 73-66 in Saturday’s SEC Tournament. In this season’s campaign, Josh Hubbard has led Mississippi State in scoring with 17.1 points per game.

When and where is Michigan State vs. MS State basketball?

Michigan State and Mississippi State will play a men’s basketball game on Thursday, March 21. CBS will broadcast the game at 12:15 PM ET/11:15 a.m. Connecticut time on Thursday, March 21. On CBS, Brian Anderson will serve as play-by-play announcer, Jim Jackson will serve as analyst, and Allie LaForce will serve as reporter.

In order to enjoy live sports, cable and satellite TV are no longer necessary. If you wish to watch Thursday’s game live, you may wish to consider services such as Paramount+ and FuboTV.

Mississippi State vs. MSU basketball streaming services

Without cable or satellite television, watching college basketball will require a streaming service. The following are the top streaming options for MS State’s men’s basketball game against Michigan State on Thursday.

The Paramount+ service provides a solution if you wish to view only CBS or just the men’s basketball game between Michigan State and Mississippi State.

You can try Paramount+ for seven days free if you are a new subscriber. For the Paramount+ plan which includes CBS live streaming, you will need the Paramount+ with Showtime tier, which is $11.99/month. The annual plan is $119.99 for a year, which represents a savings of approximately $1.99 per month if you choose the annual option.

SEE ALSO:

Dodgers Beat Padres 5-2 In First MLB Game In South Korea With Ohtani’s Rally

136-105 LA Lakers Win Over Hawks As LeBron Scores 25 And D’Angelo Russell Ties 3-Point Record

Third PSL Title For Islamabad United As They Beat Multan Sultans In A Thrilling Match
