Dodgers Beat Padres 5-2 In First MLB Game In South Korea With Ohtani’s Rally

(CTN News) – On a night of firsts, the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off the Shohei Ohtani era.

Los Angeles beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 in Wednesday night’s opener, Major League Baseball’s first game in South Korea. This was thanks to Ohtani’s RBI single in the eighth inning.

The Dodgers’ manager called Shohei’s night good. It’s significant because of the generational talent on your team in a big market like Los Angeles. The Dodgers are getting more attention.” First baseman Jake Cronenworth scored the game-winning run when a routine grounder slipped through his glove.

During his first game since signing a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, Ohtani was 2 for 5 with an RBI. At the Gocheok Sky Dome, 15,952 people watched.

A mental error resulted in the final out of the eighth for the two-way star, who was limited to batting following elbow surgery. A double play ended the inning when he passed second base and failed to touch the bag while retreating on Freddie Freeman’s flyout.

Pregame preparations were not affected by the bomb threat. They said they acted on a tip that the threat was against Ohtani, but did not find explosives.

Among the Dodgers’ seven hits, none was extra-base, but the Padres’ pitchers walked nine and hit a batter.

With Wandy Peralta pitching, Max Muncy walked to begin the eighth inning. A year after being traded from the Padres to the Yankees, Teoscar Hernández, making his Dodger debut as well, singled off Jhony Brito (0-1).

After James Outman walked, Kiké Hernández hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Gavin Lux hit a chopper to Cronenworth that the two-time All-Star attempted to backhand. Adrián Morejón relieved. First baseman’s mitt was wet when the ball went through.

Several innings could have passed before that. Cronenworth said it was just a freak accident that happened. The double play seemed easy to me.”

Hernández scored to make it 3-2.

Cro made a tough mistake there, Roberts said. The break was fortunate for us. When you get them, you have to take them. Ohtani and Betts followed with RBI singles.

In 1983, Philadelphia’s Joe Morgan, Pete Rose, and Mike Schmidt hit 1-2-3 in a batting order during 10 games, becoming the first MVP trio since Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman. On May 13, 1978, and May 5, 1976, Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine featured Rose, Morgan, and George Foster.

At the top of the order, Betts combined with Ohtani to go 4 for 9.

Hudson (1-0), the third Dodger pitcher, threw a one-hit seventh. After Evan Phillips pitched an outstanding ninth for the save, the Dodgers won their sixth straight opener over the Padres.

A 112.3 mph single to right against Yu Darvish was Ohtani’s first hit with the Dodgers under new wife Mamiko Tanaka. The umpire interfered with Luis Campusano behind the plate in the first when Mookie Betts attempted to steal second. Ohtani was at the plate when this happened.

Xander Bogaerts scored a run off Tyler Glasnow in the third inning for the Padres. Bogaerts became the third player after Edgardo Alfonzo and Paul Goldschmidt with hits in five nations. Aside from the U.S. and Canada, Bogaerts also has hits in England, Mexico, and Mexico.

A sacrifice fly by Jason Heyward in the fourth put San Diego ahead, and Campusano’s run-scoring double play grounder put the Padres ahead again in the bottom half.

In five innings, Glasnow allowed two runs, two hits, and four walks. In December, Los Angeles signed the 30-year-old right-hander to a $136.5 million, five-year contract. “It was kind of a grind,” Glasnow said. “Loud and cool.” During his 3 13 innings, Darvish allowed an unearned run and two hits.

SEE ALSO:

136-105 LA Lakers Win Over Hawks As LeBron Scores 25 And D’Angelo Russell Ties 3-Point Record