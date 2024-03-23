Telugu Warriors Get A Boost From Babu88

Babu88, a major entertainment and sports management firm based in Bangladesh, is happy to announce its sponsorship of the renowned cricket club Telugu Warriors in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2024 edition.

Telugu Warriors, is a cricket team that competes in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). The Celebrity Cricket League is a non-professional cricket league in India, where teams are comprised of actors from the Indian film industry. The Telugu Warriors represent the Telugu film industry, predominantly based in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With this collaboration, Babu88 hopes to support the Telugu Warriors on their path to triumph, underlining their commitment to promoting sports and entertainment in the region.

CCL 2024: Schedule, Venue, Teams and Past Winner

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) returns for its tenth season, featuring eight teams of Indian cinema and television stars. This season, teams will play four round-robin matches apiece. The top four clubs will proceed to the playoffs, which differs from the previous edition’s knockout format. Matches will follow the T20 format, with two innings of 10 overs each. Starting February 23, a total of 20 matches will be played solely on weekends at five different venues.

Telugu Warriors won their fourth CCL title in 2023, making them the most successful team in league history, a perfect match for BABU88’s drive to perfection!

Meet the Telugu Warriors Squad

One of the most well-known teams is the Telugu Warriors, which represents the Telugu film industry. The Telugu Warriors, who are renowned for their extraordinary skill and passion of competition, have won a devoted following across the nation by continuously performing well in the competition.Telugu Warriors’ 2024 CCL roster:

Akhil Akkineni (Captain)

Sachin Joshi (All Rounder)

Ashwin Babu (All Rounder)

Dharam (All Rounder)

Aadarsh (All Rounder)

Nikhil (All Rounder)

Raghu (All Rounder)

Taraka Ratna (All Rounder)

Tarun (All Rounder)

Vishwa (All Rounder)

Prince (All Rounder)

Sushanth (All Rounder)

Khayyum (All Rounder)

Harish (All Rounder)

Nanda Kishore (Bowler)

Samrat (Bowler)

“An event not to be missed!” says Sachin Mehta, BABU88’s Spokesperson

Sachin Mehta, Babu88’s representative, expresses anticipation about the Telugu Warriors’ participation in the upcoming Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2024. Mehta highlights the team’s preparation and drive to provide a spectacular performance on the cricket ground.

Stay tuned to Babu88’s official channels for more updates and exclusive content, and join us in supporting the Telugu Warriors as they strive for CCL gold in 2024.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sachin Mehta

Babu88 Head of PR

Email – Sachin.M@babu88official.com

