After A Long Career, Vikings Release Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen has been released by the Minnesota Vikings, bringing an end to an illustrious career for the Minnesotan. Thielen captured the hearts of fans throughout the state during his time with the team.

Originally from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and a graduate of Minnesota State Mankato, Thielen signed with the team in 2013 after participating in rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

He recorded the most career catches (534) in the 2022 season, surpassing Cris Carter and Randy Moss, both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In a statement, coach Kevin O’Connell stated that Adam’s story is one many know and admire, and an excellent example of what relentless dedication can accomplish. Over the course of the past decade, Adam has developed his craft to become one of the most respected wide receivers in the National Football League.

Additionally, he has devoted much of his time and energy to his hometown state, making his nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022 all the more meaningful.

Our team benefited greatly from Adam’s leadership, work ethic, and advice last season.”

In recent years, Thielen has lost ground to younger players in the Vikings’ offense as he approaches his 33rd birthday. During the final five games of last season, he ranked fourth in targets behind Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and K.J. Jones.

Due to this dynamic, as well as a contract that imposed a $19.97 million cap for 2023, Friday’s move became necessary. It was clear that Thielen would have had a diminished role in the Vikings’ offense moving forward if he had been offered a potential contract restructure that would include a pay cut this offseason.

In an interview with ESPN last month, Thielen expressed his desire to retire as a Viking. However, he also stated: “I would like to be given the opportunity to demonstrate my ability to play at a high level.”

As general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stated in a statement Friday, Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history.

Adam has demonstrated that his influence is significant by setting a standard on the field, serving as an outstanding teammate, and making a lasting impact on his community.

He has contributed greatly to the Minnesota Vikings organization since arriving in 2013, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with him over the past year. “He represents the Minnesota Vikings in its purest sense.”

It is likely that he will receive interest from teams that can offer him a higher level of playing time and more targets due to the relatively thin free agent market at receiver.

Last season, Thielen made 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns. His career totals 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns.

