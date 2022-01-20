Connect with us

Live updates: Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat
Published

38 mins ago

on

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

The Portland Trail Blazers will face a true Eastern Conference title contender in Miami on Wednesday night after winning in Orlando and Washington.

Heat entered this game as heavy favorites after defeating the Blazers in Portland on Jan. 5.

The Trail Blazers have been playing well lately, but coach Chauncey Billups said it’s tough to gauge where his team really stands after all the uncertainty this season. The game against Miami will be interesting.

“The first half of the season has been very unusual,” Billups said. There are a lot of factors to consider, such as injuries, COVID, and so on. However, you cannot control them. “What we can control is trying to develop, coaching our guys on what we believe, how we want to play, and with that said, I’ve been happy with our team and how they’ve played.”

Updates will be available later.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS AT MIAMI HEAT

What: Trail Blazers (18-25) at Heat (28-16), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: FTX Arena, Miami, Fla.

Radio: Rip City Radio (KPOJ 620 AM).

TV channel: Root Sports (in Portland: Comcast 734/34; DirecTV 687).

You can watch the game live online for FREE with fuboTV (free trial). This game is also available on DirecTV Stream’s “CHOICE” package (promotional offers), if you are out of FuboTV trial periods, or simply prefer that platform. In case you have a cable or satellite provider that carries Root Sports and want to watch online, you can watch this game live on Root Sports Live.

ODDS

Moneyline: POR +280 | MIA -360

Spread: MIA -9 | Over/Under: 215.5

INJURIES

Blazers: Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle; sprain) and CJ Elleby (right ankle; sprain) are available; Norman Powell (personal reasons) is doubtful; Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Wednesday’s game at Miami.

Heat: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Markief Morris (return to competition reconditioning), KZ Okpala (right wrist; sprain), Victor Oladipo (right knee; injury recovery) and Chris Silva (ineligible to play) are out.

 

