Endemic and Pandemic: What’s the Difference?

A Lot Of people hope the Coronavirus (Covid-19) will disappear as quickly as it came. However, many virologists believe that the virus will become Endemic, especially in Omicron. As a result, it will become an endemic disease. The virus will not disappear overnight. “Endemic” is our new buzzword – which means that Covid is without a doubt here to stay.

Endemic: A constant threat

The term endemic refers to a disease that occurs regularly in a particular region. Over time, the number of people falling ill remains relatively constant when a disease becomes endemic.

There are more cases in this area than in other areas, but they do not increase over time. Approximately the same number of people contract the disease repeatedly over time.

As an example, malaria affects 300 million people worldwide annually, with most cases occurring in tropical areas.

Coronavirus could become endemic as early as May 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The delta and omicron variants of the virus have since shown how adaptable it is, much like influenza. Viruses are endemic when they spread around the world, and some people will have to adapt to living with them in certain areas. They won’t go away.

“This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” the WHO has warned. pic.twitter.com/C3HJfIfsR8 — DW News (@dwnews) May 14, 2020

Pandemic: Worldwide spread

Experts call a disease a pandemic if it spreads across countries and continents.

Therefore, successful control of the disease requires the cooperation of different health systems in different countries. A disease does not need to be dangerous or deadly in order to be controlled.

Pandemics are typically caused by newly emerging pathogens or virus types, according to both the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There are many diseases that are transmitted from animals to humans, such as zoonoses.

When a disease is new to humans, very few people are immune to it. There are also no vaccines available. Many people can become infected as a result.

According to the specific virus and an individual’s health, a disease can be deadly or not.

During a pandemic, even if a disease in percentage terms is generally harmless, the number of serious illnesses can be very high. In general, a very large number of people are infected with pathogens.

Influenza is a common pandemic disease. Spanish flu, also known as the 1918 influenza pandemic, killed 25 million to 50 million people – more than those who died in World War I. Swine flu, the H1N1 virus, also triggered pandemics in 2009 and 1918.

