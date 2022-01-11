KFC to Launch Beyond Fried Chicken Nationwide on January 10, 2022

The Beyond Fried Chicken plant-based version of Kentucky Fried Chicken has made its nationwide debut. While supplies last, KFC restaurants across the country will offer Beyond Fried Chicken starting Monday, January 10.

Beyond Meat developed the plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken for KFC The chicken is packed with flavor and juicy satisfaction just like KFC’s iconic fried chicken, but in a plant-based option that’s still finger-lickin’ good.

KFC U.S. President Kevin Hochman stated, “From day one, the goal was simple – make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants.” Now two years later, he said, “Our goal has been accomplished.”

About KFC

The world’s most popular chicken restaurant chain, based in Louisville, Ky., is KFC Corporation. Original Recipe, Extra CrispyTM, Kentucky Grilled Chicken, Extra Crispy Tenders, Hot Wings, KFC Famous Bowls, Pot Pies, freshly prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits, and homestyle side dishes are some of KFC’s specialties. Around the world, there are more than 26,000 KFC restaurants.

About Beyond Meat

One of the fastest-growing publicly-traded food companies in the United States is Beyond Meat, Inc (NASDAQ: BYND). which produces plant-based proteins without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Beyond Meat, products are designed to taste and feel like animal-based meat while being healthier and more sustainable. Eat What You LoveTM, Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, demonstrates a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that even the smallest positive choices. we make can make a real difference to our individual and collective well-being. We can positively impact four global issues by shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources, and animal welfare. About 128,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 85 countries offer Beyond Meat products as of September 2021.

