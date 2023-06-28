WHO Report For Long COVID: Over 36 Million People In Europe Affected

(CTN NEWS) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently released a report that estimates that nearly 36 million people in Europe are suffering from long COVID, a condition that causes persistent symptoms after a coronavirus infection.

Long COVID can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or severity of the initial illness.

Some of the common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, anxiety, depression, and pain.

Significant Challenge For The Health Systems

According to the WHO, COVID poses a significant challenge for the health systems and economies of the European region, as well as for the quality of life and well-being of the affected individuals.

The report calls for urgent action to address the needs of people with long COVID, such as providing adequate health care, social support, and rehabilitation services.

The report also urges more research and data collection on the causes, prevalence, and impact of long COVID, as well as the development of effective prevention and treatment strategies.

The WHO has developed a framework for managing COVID, which includes four key elements:

Recognizing and diagnosing long COVID

Assessing and managing symptoms and complications

Providing holistic and person-centered care

Coordinating and integrating care across different levels and sectors

The WHO also recommends that people with long COVID should be involved in the design and delivery of services and policies that affect them, and that their rights and dignity should be respected and protected.

COVID is a serious and complex condition that requires a comprehensive and coordinated response from all stakeholders.

Long COVID Significant Role

The WHO urges everyone to play their part in preventing, detecting, and treating long COVID, as well as supporting those who are living with it.

Together, we can overcome this challenge and ensure a healthy and resilient future for Europe.

The report is based on a survey conducted by the WHO Regional Office for Europe in collaboration with the European Commission and the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies.

The survey collected data from 53 countries in the region on their policies and practices related to long COVID.

The report also draws on evidence from scientific literature, expert consultations, and case studies from selected countries.

Conclusion

In conclusion, long COVID is a growing concern for Europe that needs to be addressed urgently.

The WHO provides a framework and recommendations for managing long COVID, as well as a comprehensive report on the situation in the region.

By working together, we can ensure that people with COVID receive the care and support they need, and that we prevent further spread of the virus.

