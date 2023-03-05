Here’s How To Watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth From Anywhere In The World

(CTN News) – On Saturday, Arsenal will try to solidify their title credentials against relegation-threatened Bournemouth. They lead the English Premier League by five points.

Following the Gunners’ 3-1 loss to Man City last month, many pundits had written off their chances of winning the league, but they bounced back with the resolve of champions.

Mikel Arteta will hope for more of the same here against another struggling side as Arsenal thrashed Everton 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The visitors have only picked up four points since the World Cup break, despite some big signings in January.

When and where is Arsenal vs. Bournemouth?

The Emirates Stadium will host Arsenal’s match against Bournemouth on Saturday, March 4. The match will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT in the US, and 2 a.m. AEST in Australia).

Using a VPN, you can watch Arsenal vs. Bournemouth online from anywhere

The use of a VPN can be useful if you find that you cannot view the game locally. Using a VPN is also the best way to prevent your internet provider from throttling your speeds on game days. Using a VPN when traveling and using a Wi-Fi network and wishing to add a layer of privacy for your devices and logins is also a good idea.

Watch the Arsenal vs. Bournemouth game live in the United States

The EPL fixture will be streamed on Peacock. For live coverage of the game, you will need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account.

Watch the Arsenal vs. Bournemouth match live in Canada

To watch this EPL clash live in Canada, you must subscribe to FuboTV Canada. As of this season, the service has exclusive rights to the Premier League.

Watch Arsenal vs. Bournemouth live from Australia

Australian football fans can watch this EPL game on streaming service Optus Sport, which is broadcasting every Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Would it be possible to livestream Arsenal’s game against Bournemouth from the United Kingdom?

There is no broadcaster that has the rights to show this game live in the United Kingdom due to the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. To protect attendance throughout the English football pyramid, there is a kick-off blackout, which prohibits matches from being broadcast in the region at that time.

As a result, if you are in the United Kingdom traveling for pleasure or on business, you are unlikely to be able to watch the game as you would at home due to geo-blocking.

However, there is a way to circumvent this problem. It is possible to set your location to a country in which the match is being broadcast by using a VPN, as explained above.

