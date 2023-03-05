UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Submits Ciryl Gane

(CTN News) – UFC Mixed martial arts has had Jon Jones, then everyone else. Three years after moving up in weight, nothing has changed.

In the main event of UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena, Jones defeated Ciryl Gane with a guillotine choke. He is now the UFC heavyweight champion after years at light heavyweight. In the MMA world, he was already considered the best.

“This has been a long time coming,” Jones said. The mission was faithful to me. There were days when I didn’t want to train, but I was there.”

Jones made it look easy. After taking Gane down, he locked in the choke. Unorthodox, Gane looked safe. Gane tapped when Jones squeezed.

UFC heavyweight title submission was third fastest. Frank Mir submitted Tim Sylvia in 50 seconds at UFC 48, and Andrei Arlovski at 51.

“I’ve wrestled since I was 12,” Jones said. After I got my hands on him, I knew that was where I was most comfortable and could take control.”

He hadn’t fought since February 2020. August 2020 marked the end of his light heavyweight career. Time moved up the right way for Jones. In his last fight, he weighed 248 pounds after weighing 205 pounds.

Dana White said Jones treated Gane like a child in the Octagon.

“I believe in ring rust,” White said. We didn’t see any ring rust. Who knows if there was ring rust? He just went in there and it was like the easiest thing in the world.”

Jones has discussed moving up to heavyweight since 2012. One of his only losses came when he was disqualified in a bout that he led. Jones becomes the eighth fighter to win two UFC titles in two different divisions, joining Randy Couture and Daniel Cormier.

As of this year, former champion Francis Ngannou held the UFC heavyweight title.

A win by Jones sets up a bout with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

In his Octagon interview, Jones said, “You want to see me beat up Stipe?” Jones said, “The gives the fans what they want. Stipe Miocic, I hope you’re training. I want you bad.”

In addition to Jones’ unbeaten streak (19), he holds the UFC record for title defenses (11, tied with Demetrious Johnson). In his last fight, the New York native defeated Dominick Reyes to defend the 205-pound title.

At 23, Jones was the youngest fighter to win a UFC title.

Since 2012, Jones hadn’t finished or won a submission.

High praise is nothing new to Jones. I know pride comes before a fall. Grounding myself is essential.”

The 32-year-old Gane was coming off a third-round knockout of Tai Tuivasa. At UFC 270 in January 2022, he was defeated by Ngannou in a unanimous decision.

“Angry” with himself for this defeat, the French fighter said.

Gane said, “This is so painful.” I must move forward and see the future, so I’ll go back to the gym.”

