Footballer Gareth Bale Announces Retirement
Published

13 mins ago

on

(CTN News) – It was announced on Monday that Gareth Bale had retired from club and international football at the age of 33. This ended one of the most decorated careers in the history of British football.

It is worth mentioning that Gareth Bale , who made a record 111 appearances for Wales, was instrumental in leading his country from the international football wilderness to two European Championships, reaching the semi-finals at Euro 2016, and winning the first World Cup in 55 years.

It was the final competitive appearance for the Los Angeles FC forward, who had previously played Gareth Bale for Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

This was during Wales’ World Cup group stage fixture against England on November 29.

It is with sincere regret that I have announced my immediate retirement from club and international football after careful and thoughtful consideration,” Gareth Bale wrote on his social media accounts.

It is an incredibly rewarding feeling to be able to make my dream of playing the sport that I love come true.

“It has certainly given me some of the most memorable moments of my life so far. Over the course of 17 seasons, I have experienced the highest of highs that it will be impossible to replicate.

This is no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.

Bale began his career in the Premier League with Tottenham, before making his way to Real Madrid in 2013. There, he won five Champions League titles during his time there.

In his short time with Los Angeles FC, the forward won the MLS Cup during his brief period in the United States. He joined the club in June 2022 and left in June 2022.

From the very first touch I made at Southampton to my very last at LAFC, everything in between led to a club career that I am extremely proud of and am extremely grateful for.”

He continued on to say: “It seems as though it is impossible for me to express how much I appreciate everyone who has played a part in this journey.

As a result of the help of many people I feel indebted to them for helping to change my life and to shape my career in a way I could have never imagined when I first started out at the age of nine.”

As a mark of respect for their star forward, LAFC paid tribute to him.

LAFC co-president and general manager John Torrington said in a statement that the club would like to sincerely thank Gareth Bale for all that he did for the club.

He arrived here with the goal of winning championships in Los Angeles, and, as he has done everywhere else in the course of his career, he achieved it.

Having one of the most talented, dynamic and exciting players of his generation finish his career with a title for LAFC was an honor, and I am proud to have had him represent our club.”

The Tottenham Hotspur team tweeted: “Congratulations Gareth Bale on such an incredible career.”

How much is Gareth Bale net worth?

After spending several years playing top-flight football, Bale’s net worth is estimated at around 131 million euros at the age of 32.

