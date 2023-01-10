Seahawks In The Playoffs After Lions Stun Packers

(CTN News) – After the Seahawks beat the Rams earlier Sunday, the Lions played spoiler with a 20-16 win over Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers didn’t make the playoffs.

Green Bay will not be the top choice. 7 seed in the NFC. Their wild-card opponent will be San Francisco.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars round out the AFC schedule. The Buccaneers host the Cowboys in the NFC.

The Dolphins returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. This is the Jaguars’ second postseason appearance.

The Seahawks, Ravens, Jaguars, Chargers, Dolphins, Vikings and Giants failed to qualify.

New England Patriots head home after Buffalo Bills loss.

For the Lions, pride was everything. OT field goal by Jason Myers knocked them out 19-16.

Kansas City beat Las Vegas 31-13 on Saturday. The Eagles won the Seahawks NFC title on Sunday, beating the Giants 22-16.

This could still affect the AFC bracket. A neutral field AFC championship game is still possible if the Bills play the Chiefs.

Postseason developments:

Wild Card: When?

Saturday

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:30 ET, FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Ravens at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time, NBC

Monday

The Dallas Cowboys play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

How do the playoffs work?

It’s the third straight year that both AFC and NFC Seahawks teams have made the NFL playoffs.

Regardless of record, the top four seeds in each conference are awarded to the winners. The. The top three teams with the highest record who didn’t win their division are wild card selections.

It’s common for wild-card teams to have a better record but have lower playoff seeding than division winners.

The Chiefs and Eagles get a bye into the second round; No. 2 hosts No. 7, No. 3 hosts No. 6 and No. 4 hosts No. 5.

Each playoff round, the NFL reseeds. The lowest-seeded team always plays the highest-seeded team, no matter how the bracket starts.

This weekend is the wild-card round, Jan. 21-22 is the divisional round, Jan. 29 is the conference championship, and Feb. 12 is the Super Bowl.

Why did the Bills-Bengals cancel?

Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and had to be given CPR before leaving the field in an ambulance. They watched with joy as Hamlin recovered a few days later.

Now we can focus on Week 18 and the playoffs.

In the AFC, this Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications, so Hamlin’s injury could force some changes.

The Chiefs and Bills will play the AFC Seahawks championship on a neutral site.

Because the teams played unequal numbers of games, the Chiefs (14-3) cannot host the conference title game against the Bills (13-3).

Due to the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game, NFL owners approved Seahawks revised rules for this postseason.

This weekend, what else?

On Saturday night, the Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to win the AFC South for the first time in five seasons. Wins advance the Titans to the playoffs.

Miami beat the Jets 11-6, snapping a five-game losing streak. After Buffalo beat New England, Miami was officially in the playoffs.

On the Hard Rock Stadium videoboard, “We’re in.” appeared.

Pittsburgh Steelers nearly made it to the playoffs. They beat the Browns 28-14, but needed the Patriots and Dolphins to lose.

The Pats obliged. The Seahawks Dolphins didn’t.

Rob Maaddi and Alanis Thames contributed to this report.

SEE ALSO:

The First NFL Sunday Since Hamlin Got Hurt, And There’s Unease