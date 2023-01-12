Boston Celtics Achieve 30 Wins This Season With Win Over New Orleans Pelicans

(CTN News) – As a result of beating the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 at TD Garden in Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics became the first team in the NBA this season to reach 30 victories. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 72 points for the Boston Celtics.

With Brown scoring 41 points and 12 rebounds, Tatum chipped in 31 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to their fourth consecutive victory.

In particular, Brown attacked the Pelicans from the mid-range, crediting the addition of additional muscle in the offseason for allowing him to handle contact from more powerful opponents.

It is my belief that I will be able to get to the rim at a high rate this year, Brown told reporters afterwards, according to the Celtics website. It is definitely something I would like to continue doing.

“I don’t want to discredit the defense, but I am pleased with the majority of my shots from three-point range. There are some who have been down and there are some who have not. I will definitely look to get to the basket a lot more in the remainder of the season.”

Al Horford, a Celtics forward, reiterated the point: “When (Brown) drives, I think people feel it.

The fact that he hits you when he is driving is a serious matter. It is encouraging to see him play at this level and to have his mind made up that he will attack the paint.

This was Brown’s sixth 40-point game of his career, moving him past Sam Jones and Isaiah Thomas for the sixth-most in Celtics history.

It has been these two wing players who have become the driving force behind Boston Celtics recent success, together with Tatum.

It reached the NBA Finals last season, eventually losing to the Golden State Warriors, and is once again regarded as one of the most successful teams in the league.

Both Brown and Tatum reached the 30-point and 10-rebound mark in the same game, becoming the first Boston Celtics players to accomplish that feat since Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker did so in 2001.

Since Brown was selected with the No. Tatum was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft. 3 pick in 2017, they have developed an understanding of what it takes to dissect defenses together.

Horford commented after the victory: “They continue to grow in front of our eyes.” Horford said, “Our team’s strength comes from its ability to feed off one another.”

Why do they call them Boston Celtics?

It was Brown who had the epiphany, saying, “Wait, I’ve got it – the Celtics. The name has a great basketball tradition from the old Original Celtics in New York (1920s). And Boston is full of Irishman. We’ll put them in green uniforms and call them the Boston Celtics.

SEE ALSO:

Seahawks In The Playoffs After Lions Stun Packers