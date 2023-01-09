Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders NFL Week 18 Odds & Lines

(CTN News) – In one of the NFL’s oldest and fiercest rivalries, the Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Commanders this weekend.

They already have a playoff spot but are fighting for seeding and their first 13-win season since 2016. After a recent slump, the Commanders have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

Our predictions for Sunday’s NFC East showdown are based on the betting lines.

ARGUS: Cowboys vs. Commanders

In a matchup between 12-4 and 7-8-1 teams, the Cowboys are favored by seven points on the spread. Despite an out-of-form Carson Wentz under center for Washington, Dallas won the first meeting 25-10 back in Week 4.

While the Commanders are just 3-5 at home (worse than their road record), the Cowboys are 4-3 on the road and have won two straight.

Across its last nine games, Dallas has averaged 36.3 points. One of the league’s most well-rounded offensive groups is getting the job done through the air and on the ground for the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott’s turnover rate has raised concerns. He has thrown at least one interception in six straight games and two in four. In spite of missing five weeks with an injury, he has 14 points this season.

Dallas’ defense hasn’t lived up to its lofty standards, although it’s still supremely talented. To fully maximize the team’s potential, Micah Parsons needs to get back to playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level.

It will likely struggle with a rookie at the helm as Washington’s offense has not been prolific. It will be Howell’s first regular-season NFL game.

Brian Robinson Jr., the starting running back, has a knee injury. When Robinson missed the first four weeks of the season, Antonio Gibson took over backfield duties.

In 2021, Howell threw 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions for 3,506 yards and a 62.5% completion rate at North Carolina. He is a mobile, strong-armed quarterback, but he will have his work cut out for him against Parsons.

Despite their solid defense, the Commanders have struggled offensively. In addition to Jonathan Allen, former No. 2 draft pick Chase Young will play for the third time this season.

Whether Washington’s defense resigns to the fact that it is already out of playoff contention or pushes all-out to beat its rivals remains to be seen.

With their rookie QB, the Commanders could show some fight, which makes the Cowboys’ spread not a guarantee. Over 40 seems the most playable line, but that is too low for a Dallas offense and a Washington team with a true risk-taker.

The Commanders’ moneyline is not recommended for risky bettors. Due to its poor value, we don’t believe the Cowboys’ moneyline is viable as an isolated pick, but it may be useful in a parlay.

