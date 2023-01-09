The First NFL Sunday Since Hamlin Got Hurt, And There’s Unease

(CTN News) – Almost a week after an on-field injury shocked players and fans across the country, the NFL kicked off its final, game-packed Sunday of the regular season.

In a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed.

Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle, “is making progress” but is still in critical condition, according to the team.

Hamlin tweeted a photo from his hospital bed before Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.

‘Game Day… There’s nothing I want more than to run out of that NFL tunnel with my brothers. God is using me in a different way today. Tell someone you love them today!’ Hamlin tweeted.

Hamlin’s number 3 was on the chests of Bills players and head coach Sean McDermott, and fans held signs in his honor throughout the stadium.

On the very first NFL play of the game, Bills running back Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, traversing nearly the entire field and drawing uproarious cheers.

All 32 NFL teams wore “Love for Damar 3” t-shirts during pregame warmups over the weekend, commissioner Roger Goodell said.

Seeing everyone band together – teams, players, coaches, and fans like you – was just another reminder that football is family: human, loving, resilient.”

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills posted a video tribute to Hamlin on social media and wrote: “Today is for a 3-year service.”

Hamlin’s team didn’t just remember the injured safety.

Before their game, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans took a knee. Several players across the league wore Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey before their games. During broadcasts, ESPN journalists turned their microphone flags upside down to make the ‘E’ logo look like a ‘3.’

On Saturday, Hamlin took to social media for the first time NFL since he collapsed to thank supporters.

The love you put into the world comes back three times as much… thank you all for praying,” he said. This will make me stronger on my road to recovery. Keep praying!”

However, Hamlin’s recovery has served as a reminder of the physical risks involved in the sport.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs’ game on Saturday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, “You put all this work in to go out there and play your best football.” “But when you get on the field, I’m sure it’ll be weird because that was such a scary incident.”

Lawrence said he and his teammates are blessed to play professional football, but Hamlin’s injury shows that it’s a dangerous game.

According to NFL Meadowlark Media’s Howard Bryant, injuries like Hamlin’s will always be a part of football.

It’s the only sport with a 100% guaranteed injury rate. Football’s goal is to hurt people,” Bryant said. It‘s impossible to get out of something like this.”

