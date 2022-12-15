FIFA World Cup 2022: France Defeats Morocco 2-0 To Advance To The Final Against Argentina

(CTN NEWS) – FIFA World Cup 2022 – After ending Morocco’s historic World Cup run, France and Kylian Mbappé return to the championship game for a highly anticipated clash with Lionel Messi.

Mbappé contributed to two goals on Wednesday, one by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute and the other by replacement Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th. France defeated Africa’s first-ever semifinalist 2-0.

THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ARE BACK IN THE FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL 🇫🇷🙌 France looks to become the first men's back-to-back Champion since Brazil in 1958 & 1962 🏆👀 pic.twitter.com/KX3ftptLwc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

France will play Argentina in the World Cup Finals on Sunday in hopes of being the first team to do so since Brazil in 1962.

When Mbappé faces off against the 35-year-old Messi, who has dominated the game with Cristiano Ronaldo for the previous 15 years, he will have the opportunity to solidify his place as soccer’s newest superstar.

The first Middle Eastern World Cup final will feature no teams from the Arab world, a situation that seemed almost unthinkable before the competition but almost occurred in Qatar.

THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS SCORE FIRST Theo Hernández puts France out in front 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/8YFbCwGN9d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

After winning a group that included Croatia and Belgium and eliminating two more European superpowers, Spain and Portugal, in the knockout stage,

Morocco made history for Africa and inspired a wave of joy among Arab nations. Their athletes also gave France a very difficult time before giving up in defeat after the final whistle.

Hernandez’s goal was notable because it occurred during a defensive reorganization brought on by the injury to Morocco’s two top center-backs.

The other goal against them throughout the tournament had been an own goal.

While captain Romain Saiss played for just 21 minutes before leaving the game with a hamstring injury, Nayef Aguerd participated in the warmup but did not show up for the kickoff.

Mbappé is just too fast 🔥⚡️ He's slow to get up after this challenge at the end of his run pic.twitter.com/mEG3mH4aY6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

Hernandez let the ball bounce before attempting to drive a downward effort into the net from a tight angle. Mbappé assisted in the goal’s creation because his shot rebounded off a defender and into Hernandez’s path.

Morocco, a squad that often prioritizes defense, felt compelled to play, and with the support of tens of thousands of supporters who filled the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium, the team pinned back France.

In the 44th minute, Jawad El Yamiq’s overhead kick struck the post, forcing France’s defenders to make several last-ditch saves in front of their goal.

Kolo Muani, who had been on the pitch for less than a minute, knocked in Mbappé’s deflected shot after dribbling past two defenders as Morocco grew weary.

What a tackle in the box this was by Jawad El Yamiq 😤 pic.twitter.com/mSt951mHfk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron, who flew in for the game and had toured the Souq Waqif bazaar in Doha before coming to the stadium, applauded the goal from the VIP seats.

Despite Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, a right-back who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, keeping Mbappé mostly quiet on the field, the France captain showed flashes of his talent.

And deadly pace, including a 60-meter dash down the left that had spectators on the edge of their seats.

Before running in a line toward their small group of supporters behind one of the goals, France’s players consoled a distressed Hakimi at the end and switched jerseys with him.

France will play in the championship game for the fourth time in the past seven World Cups.

MEMORABLE WORLD CUP

On Sunday, there are other things at stake than the World Cup trophy. With five goals each, Messi and Mbappé are deadlocked for first place in the scoring race for the Golden Boot.

🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 France will play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/99SMQWhYBq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

SECOND PLACE

The World Cup isn’t over for Morocco yet. The team will face Croatia in the third-place playoff game on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | France vs. Morocco 2-0 | Match Highlights

