FIFA World Cup 2022: France Defeats Morocco 2-0 To Advance To The Final Against Argentina
Published

43 mins ago

on

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Defeats Morocco 2-0 To Advance To The Final Against Argentina

(CTN NEWS) – FIFA World Cup 2022 – After ending Morocco’s historic World Cup run, France and Kylian Mbappé return to the championship game for a highly anticipated clash with Lionel Messi.

Mbappé contributed to two goals on Wednesday, one by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute and the other by replacement Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th. France defeated Africa’s first-ever semifinalist 2-0.

France will play Argentina in the World Cup Finals on Sunday in hopes of being the first team to do so since Brazil in 1962.

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Defeats Morocco 2-0 To Advance To The Final Against Argentina

France’s Theo Hernandez, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

When Mbappé faces off against the 35-year-old Messi, who has dominated the game with Cristiano Ronaldo for the previous 15 years, he will have the opportunity to solidify his place as soccer’s newest superstar.

The first Middle Eastern World Cup final will feature no teams from the Arab world, a situation that seemed almost unthinkable before the competition but almost occurred in Qatar.

After winning a group that included Croatia and Belgium and eliminating two more European superpowers, Spain and Portugal, in the knockout stage,

Morocco made history for Africa and inspired a wave of joy among Arab nations. Their athletes also gave France a very difficult time before giving up in defeat after the final whistle.

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Defeats Morocco 2-0 To Advance To The Final Against Argentina

Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou cuts off an attack of France’s Kylian Mbappe during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Hernandez’s goal was notable because it occurred during a defensive reorganization brought on by the injury to Morocco’s two top center-backs.

The other goal against them throughout the tournament had been an own goal.

While captain Romain Saiss played for just 21 minutes before leaving the game with a hamstring injury, Nayef Aguerd participated in the warmup but did not show up for the kickoff.

Hernandez let the ball bounce before attempting to drive a downward effort into the net from a tight angle. Mbappé assisted in the goal’s creation because his shot rebounded off a defender and into Hernandez’s path.

Morocco, a squad that often prioritizes defense, felt compelled to play, and with the support of tens of thousands of supporters who filled the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium, the team pinned back France.

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Defeats Morocco 2-0 To Advance To The Final Against Argentina

Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq, center, attempts a shot at goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

 

In the 44th minute, Jawad El Yamiq’s overhead kick struck the post, forcing France’s defenders to make several last-ditch saves in front of their goal.

Kolo Muani, who had been on the pitch for less than a minute, knocked in Mbappé’s deflected shot after dribbling past two defenders as Morocco grew weary.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who flew in for the game and had toured the Souq Waqif bazaar in Doha before coming to the stadium, applauded the goal from the VIP seats.

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Defeats Morocco 2-0 To Advance To The Final Against Argentina

France’s Theo Hernandez celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Despite Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, a right-back who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, keeping Mbappé mostly quiet on the field, the France captain showed flashes of his talent.

And deadly pace, including a 60-meter dash down the left that had spectators on the edge of their seats.

Before running in a line toward their small group of supporters behind one of the goals, France’s players consoled a distressed Hakimi at the end and switched jerseys with him.

France will play in the championship game for the fourth time in the past seven World Cups.

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Defeats Morocco 2-0 To Advance To The Final Against Argentina

France’s Kylian Mbappe reacts during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

MEMORABLE WORLD CUP

On Sunday, there are other things at stake than the World Cup trophy. With five goals each, Messi and Mbappé are deadlocked for first place in the scoring race for the Golden Boot.

SECOND PLACE

The World Cup isn’t over for Morocco yet. The team will face Croatia in the third-place playoff game on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | France vs. Morocco 2-0 | Match Highlights

