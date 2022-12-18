Connect with us

French hookers Offer Free Sex if France Wins Against Argentina in the World Cup finals
(CTN News) – French hookers have unanimously agreed to provide free service on Sunday, December 18, 2022, if their side defeats “La Albiceleste” in the World Cup finals in Qatar. Argentina and France are due to face off in the much-awaited World Cup finals.

France beat Morocco 2-0 in the semi-final match to go to the World Cup finals. Only twice in the history of the World Cup has a nation successfully defended its title, and that will happen if France wins.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is in Qatar to encourage the squad, said that the players would get significant rewards if they could hold onto the trophy they won in Russia four years ago.

If France beats Argentina on Sunday, Kylian Mbappe, the PSG sensation and France icon, will become one of the very unusual players to win two world championships before 24.

Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate have joined a growing number of French team players who have got the flu, threatening the reigning champions before Sunday’s Qatar 2022 World Cup finals versus Argentina.

However, the head coach, Didier Deschamps, said both center-backs experienced minor flu and cold symptoms when they awoke on Friday.

They’ll be kept apart and under surveillance for the next 24 hours. Dayot Upamecano, a center defender, and Adrien Rabiot, a midfielder, both had the virus earlier this week and missed the semifinal. Kingsley Coman, a reserve winger, has also been ill but is receiving treatment.

