(CTN News) – After losing to Cameroon in a playoff game on Saturday, Thailand’s women’s football team could not advance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

In their encounter at the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand, the stronger African squad defeated the Thai team by two goals.

Thailand will have to wait four years to make another attempt after failing to qualify for the women’s World Cup semifinals for the third time.

The pink elephant protagonist of the Thai computer animation film “Khan Kluay” (“Blue Elephant”) inspired the moniker “Chaba Kaew” for the women’s national football squad of Thailand.

They succeeded in qualifying twice, in 2015 and 2019, for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In the match on Saturday, Thailand had a good start, but Cameroon gradually took control of the field.

As the game progressed, the Thais found it difficult to get out of their half, but around the hour mark, skipper Nipawan Panyosuk came dangerously close to scoring with a free kick from just beyond the box, according to Supersport.com.

Gabrielle Onguene, a replacement for Cameroon, scored both goals in the second period. With 11 minutes left, she scored the first goal to break the 0-0 tie, and three minutes later, she scored the second.

Thailand could not get past Cameroon’s substitute goalie after Ange Bawou was sent off for a risky tackle in the game’s dying moments.

Against an Asian squad, Cameroon has never before triumphed, according to Supersport.com. All three of their prior encounters with teams from the continent resulted in losses.

