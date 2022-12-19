Ukraine’s President Zelensky: “Peace Message Was Heard Regardless Of FIFA’s Broadcast Refusal”

(CTN NEWS) – KYIV – Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, declared on Sunday that his cry for peace had been heard throughout the world despite Fifa’s decision to forbid the airing of a video message before the World Cup final in Qatar.

The film, which includes the president’s demand for a world peace conference to help end the war brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was requested for broadcast by the president.

He claimed that officials and Ukrainian football players had spread the information.

FIFA reject Ukraine president's request for message of peace ahead of World Cup finalhttps://t.co/duVey9LyED — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 16, 2022

In his nightly video message to Ukrainians, Mr. Zelensky added, “Even if Fifa forbade this message from being broadcast at the stadium before the final game in Qatar, the world still heard our request.”

He asserted that winning was at its core during the World Cup.

“However, the playing field, not the battlefield, is where the rivalry occurs.” He continued, “the worst that can happen, alluding to the potential for a nuclear attack, is a red card, not the red button.”

Ukraine had criticized Fifa for not airing a video message calling for world peace before the World Cup final in Qatar.

In February, Russia invaded Ukraine in what it describes as a “special military operation.” Numerous civilians have died in the battle, and millions have been uprooted from destroyed homes.

“We presented the world with a peace recipe. Fair. We offered it because there can never be a draw in a battle,” according to Mr. Zelensky, who made the statement in a video released by his office.

In February, Russia invaded Ukraine in what it describes as a “special military operation.” Thousands of people have died in the battle, and millions have been forced to flee their homes.

A message from @ZelenskyyUa to all football fans in the world.

Ukrainians also love football. But now we are focusing all our efforts on the fight for our freedom. pic.twitter.com/n3FlrbJEGF — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 18, 2022

“I declare that a Global Peace Formula Summit will be held this winter. The summit’s goal was to bring all countries together behind the cause of world peace.

“After a game, stadium seats become vacant, and cities are left deserted after a conflict,” according to the Ukrainian president.

According to Russian news organizations, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Kremlin, “warmly congratulated” Alberto Fernandez, the president of Argentina, on his country’s triumph over France in the World Cup final on Sunday at Doha’s Lusail stadium.

Fifa “shows a lack of awareness of the calamity that the Russian Federation is leading the globe into by initiating a war in Ukraine,” according to Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak on Twitter.

FIFA – not just about football, but values. About civilized world’s rules and that you can sort things out without murdering. Unfortunately, FIFA shows lack of understanding of the disaster that RF is dragging world into by starting war in 🇺🇦. It is still not too late to fix it. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) December 18, 2022

FIFA rejects any political messages in the scheduling of World Cup games.

The final on Sunday was expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide.

In one of its deadliest bombardments against Ukraine since the war began on Thursday, Russia launched more than 70 missiles on Friday, knocking out electricity in the country’s second-largest city and forcing Kyiv to impose emergency blackouts across the country.

RELATED CTN NEWS: