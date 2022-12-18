Connect with us

Fifa World Cup Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Closing Ceremony List Of Performers
Advertisement

Fifa World Cup

FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino Reveals Plans for a 32-team Club World Cup

Fifa World Cup

Teenager Killed in Montpellier After France-Morocco World Cup Semifinal

Fifa World Cup Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Defeats Morocco 2-0 To Advance To The Final Against Argentina

Fifa World Cup Sports

Morocco vs France Predictions For 2022 World Cup

Fifa World Cup Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Beats Croatia 3-0 To Reach The Finals

Fifa World Cup Sports

Argentina defeats Croatia In The World Cup Final To Fulfill Messi's Dream

Fifa World Cup

Argentina is the Favorite to Win this Year's FIFA World Cup 2022: Economists Predict

Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Beat England 1-2 to Reach the World Cup Semis

Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Beat Netherlands 4-3 On penalties to Reach World Cup Semis

Sports Fifa World Cup

How Will The World Cup Affect UK Pubs?

Fifa World Cup Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Beats Brazil 4-2 On Penalties To Qualify For Semi-Finals

Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Beats Brazil 4-2 On Penalties to Reach the World Cup Semis

Sports Fifa World Cup

Arsenal Beat Lyon 3-0 In Dubai Friendly Before Premier League Return

Fifa World Cup

Qatar World Cup 2022: Everything You Need to Know

Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal Beat Switzerland 6-1 to Set up a Quarter-final Against Morocco

Fifa World Cup Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Beats Spain 3-0 On Penalties To Reach The Quarter-Finals

Fifa World Cup Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil Beats South Korea 4-1 And Will Face Croatia In The Quarter-Finals

Fifa World Cup

Billions: That's How Much Qatar Invested in the World Cup

Fifa World Cup

The 5 Most Unlikely Teams that Could Win World Cup 2022

Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Closing Ceremony List Of Performers

Published

6 seconds ago

on

FIFA World Cup 2022: Closing Ceremony List Of Performers

(CTN NEWS) – FIFA WORLD CUP –  The FIFA World Cup 2022 is ending after weeks of excitement and ecstasy, and it will be commemorated with a magnificent closing ceremony.

The performers scheduled to appear in the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony in Qatar and the event’s time and date are listed below.

The World Cup closing ceremonies have always been among the tournament’s high points. The ceremonial closing ceremony for this year is planned to feature top performers on stage from around the world.

The fact that everyone will be able to see the World Cup closing ceremony live is the nicest part.

Just before the final, you can watch the grand celebration from anywhere to bid farewell to all of the teams, personnel, and fans globally.

When and Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony?

On December 18, 2022, the magnificent FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will take place. The championship match between Argentina and France will occur on the same day as the tournament’s final game.

The Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, will host the World Cup’s final ceremony. A little over 80,000 people can fit inside, making it the biggest football stadium in the nation.

What Time Will the FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony Begin in 2022?

There will be the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony just two hours before the big game. The event begins at 8:00 AM ET/5:00 AM PT/1:00 PM BST/6:00 PM IST.

A few hours of festivities will be spent with celebrities engaging fans worldwide.

The Finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022: Performers

The confirmed lineup of artists at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony are:

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, a Moroccan-Canadian, will perform ‘Light the Sky’ as the event’s main attraction, while Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will appear in a song video.

Trinidad Cardona and Aisha will play “Hayya Hayya” with Nigerian musician Davido, who worked with FIFA on one of the songs for the official World Cup soundtrack.

The group of three co-wrote the song, which has the translation “Happy Together.”

Along with these, Gims, a Congolese-French rapper, and Ozuna, a well-known performer from Puerto Rico, will also play live alongside ‘Arhbo‘.

All the stars will deliver breathtaking performances. Similar to the World Cup opening ceremony, several local Qatari artists might make a surprise appearance. The spectacular celebrations this time should not be missed.

How Can I Watch Live the Closing Ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

On the same networks, applications, and websites where you often watch live games, the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will also be aired live. Below is a simple reference chart that will tell you which channel to tune into based on your location:

Region Date Time TV Channel/ Stream
USA Dec. 18 8:00 ET Fox, Telemundo  fuboTV, Fox Sports app,
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Canada Dec. 18 8:00 ET CTV, TSN TSN app
UK Dec. 18 15:00 GMT BBC One BBC iPlayer,
BBC Sport Website
Australia Dec. 19 00:00 AEDT SBS SBS On Demand
New
zealand		 Dec. 19 02:00 NZDT Sky Sport Sky Sport
India Dec. 18 18:30 IST Sports 18 Voot, Jio Cinemas
Malaysia Dec. 18 21:00 MYT RTM, Astro Astro Go
Singapore Dec. 18 21:00 SGT Mediacorp Channel 5 StarHub TV+, IPTV,
Singtel TV
Hong Kong Dec. 18 21:00 HKT BeIN Sports, ITV Now TV, ViuTV

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022: OPENING CEREMONY

More in: FIFA World Cup 2022
Related Topics:
Continue Reading