FIFA World Cup 2022: Closing Ceremony List Of Performers

(CTN NEWS) – FIFA WORLD CUP – The FIFA World Cup 2022 is ending after weeks of excitement and ecstasy, and it will be commemorated with a magnificent closing ceremony.

The performers scheduled to appear in the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony in Qatar and the event’s time and date are listed below.

The World Cup closing ceremonies have always been among the tournament’s high points. The ceremonial closing ceremony for this year is planned to feature top performers on stage from around the world.

🤩 Sunday will be A Night to Remember! Before the #Qatar2022 Final, we'll have live performances from #FIFAWorldCup Soundtrack stars Davido and Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, and Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DUQSkNqtYj — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2022

The fact that everyone will be able to see the World Cup closing ceremony live is the nicest part.

Just before the final, you can watch the grand celebration from anywhere to bid farewell to all of the teams, personnel, and fans globally.

When and Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony?

On December 18, 2022, the magnificent FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will take place. The championship match between Argentina and France will occur on the same day as the tournament’s final game.

The Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, will host the World Cup’s final ceremony. A little over 80,000 people can fit inside, making it the biggest football stadium in the nation.

Can't wait until Sunday's World Cup final? Neither can we. Everything you need to know about the Argentina vs. France showdown 📺 https://t.co/27be4ZTSK8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 15, 2022

What Time Will the FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony Begin in 2022?

There will be the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony just two hours before the big game. The event begins at 8:00 AM ET/5:00 AM PT/1:00 PM BST/6:00 PM IST.

A few hours of festivities will be spent with celebrities engaging fans worldwide.

The Finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022: Performers

The confirmed lineup of artists at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony are:

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, a Moroccan-Canadian, will perform ‘Light the Sky’ as the event’s main attraction, while Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will appear in a song video.

Trinidad Cardona and Aisha will play “Hayya Hayya” with Nigerian musician Davido, who worked with FIFA on one of the songs for the official World Cup soundtrack.

Tous derrière les bleus !! 🇫🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6T3jIMNOq8 — G I M S (@GIMS) December 9, 2022

The group of three co-wrote the song, which has the translation “Happy Together.”

Along with these, Gims, a Congolese-French rapper, and Ozuna, a well-known performer from Puerto Rico, will also play live alongside ‘Arhbo‘.

All the stars will deliver breathtaking performances. Similar to the World Cup opening ceremony, several local Qatari artists might make a surprise appearance. The spectacular celebrations this time should not be missed.

How Can I Watch Live the Closing Ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

On the same networks, applications, and websites where you often watch live games, the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony will also be aired live. Below is a simple reference chart that will tell you which channel to tune into based on your location:

Region Date Time TV Channel/ Stream USA Dec. 18 8:00 ET Fox, Telemundo fuboTV, Fox Sports app,

Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Canada Dec. 18 8:00 ET CTV, TSN TSN app UK Dec. 18 15:00 GMT BBC One BBC iPlayer,

BBC Sport Website Australia Dec. 19 00:00 AEDT SBS SBS On Demand New

zealand Dec. 19 02:00 NZDT Sky Sport Sky Sport India Dec. 18 18:30 IST Sports 18 Voot, Jio Cinemas Malaysia Dec. 18 21:00 MYT RTM, Astro Astro Go Singapore Dec. 18 21:00 SGT Mediacorp Channel 5 StarHub TV+, IPTV,

Singtel TV Hong Kong Dec. 18 21:00 HKT BeIN Sports, ITV Now TV, ViuTV

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022: OPENING CEREMONY

