The final of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League is nearly upon us. The most important game of the European football season will soon get underway and fans are looking up to it with great anticipation. The two sides contesting it are historied and well known clubs from two of the most famous and spectacular leagues in the world, with Liverpool FC standing in for the English Premier League and the Spanish giants Real Madrid representing LaLiga. Whether you're a die hard fan of any of these two massive clubs or you're a casual looking for a fun night, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Champions League final.

Liverpool FC

The English team, managed by German coach Jurgen Klopp, are currently one of the best teams on the planet. Famous for their quick style of playing with energetic and dynamic pressing of the opponent across the pitch, Klopp has turned this once sleeping giant into a force to be reckoned with in the English Premier League and in Europe.

With stars like Egypt’s Mohammed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mané and The Netherlands’ Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool have a complete team that can put everyone against the wall and beat every opponent on their day. However, things aren’t going very well for Klopp and his Reds. Recent injuries to the likes of Salah, Fabinho and Van Dijk will mean that the team isn’t arriving to the final on top condition. Moreover, they have recently missed on a historic national treble, as they have won both Cup competitions inside the English footballing system, the FA Cup and the League Cup, but missed out on the Premier League on a single point against Manchester City.

Whether this loss will impact the team on a psychological level remains to be seen, but it seems clear from the get go that they stand as the underdog on paper. However, they won the competition in 2018 under Klopp, so you can never discount them.

Real Madrid CF

Carlo Ancelotti’s team, Real Madrid, are on confusing ground right now. Having won the Spanish league with some time to spare, it’s been a while since los Merengues have played a seriously competitive match. Moreover, the constant distraction of the saga regarding the signing of Kylian Mbappé from French club PSG is bound to have distracted and pressured the players, regardless if Italian manager Ancelotti has denied such a thing happening.

Real Madrid have also arrived on the final stumbling along, playing epic series after epic series and always struggling to beat their rivals. While many beat their chest and call it the legacy of the most laurate club in European football’s history, others are less confident and see a team that has depended one too many times on a moment of inspiration from their squad of stars to make it this far. Should that spark fail to appear on the likes of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior or Luka Modric (to name a few), Madrid could be exposed as a team lacking the fundamental qualities to be champions of Europe.

