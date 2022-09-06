Connect with us

Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Antony Goal, After Video Is Viewed By Fans
Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Antony

(CTN News) – Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Antony Goal, Antony was replaced by Ronaldo after 58 minutes. Posting a picture on his Instagram story of CR7 leaving the field for Ronaldo, the new signing praised CR7 on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Antony Goal, He calls Cristiano Ronaldo his idol after standing ovation after Man Utd goal

In his caption to the post, he used the word “Idolo” which translates as ‘idol’ along with the emojis of the heart and fist bump.

Ajax have signed Antony for a fee of £85million. The Red Devils midfielder has taken to life in the Premier League quickly by netting just 35 minutes into his first appearance for the club.

The goal will give him a lot of confidence after the transfer was criticized by his former manager. He claimed that Man Utd overpaid for him during the transfer process.

Having worked together at the Eredivisie champions last season, Antony was trusted by Erik ten Hag to start. He rewarded his manager almost immediately with his performance on the pitch.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Antony, he has only started one game under the Dutchman during this campaign. He looks set to come off the bench in the latter stages of matches as a substitute.

Despite Arsenal’s goal, his presence proved vital yesterday, as he was seen motivating and encouraging his United teammates when the match was level at 1-1 after Arsenal had scored.

Man United were able to take all three points thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford, as they continue to respond to a poor start to the season.

It is now four wins in a row for them from the last four games they have played.

Their Europa League journey will get underway on Thursday, when they take on Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in their first game in the competition. They will be looking to make it five.

