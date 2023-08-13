Connect with us

Cristiano Ronaldo Leads 10-Man Al Nassr To Historic Arab Club Champions Cup Triumph
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads 10-Man Al Nassr To Historic Arab Club Champions Cup Triumph

Published

24 mins ago

on

Al Nassr

(CTN NEWS) – Cristiano Ronaldo clinched his first title since 2021 by leading Al Nassr to a remarkable triumph in the Arab Club Champions Cup final.

In an intense showdown against Saudi rivals Al-Hilal on Saturday, Al Nassr emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline after extra time, despite enduring over an hour of play with just 10 players.

The momentum shifted as Brazilian winger Michael scored to put Al-Hilal ahead early in the second half.

However, the situation took a challenging turn for Al Nassr when Abdulelah Al-Amri was shown a red card in the 71st minute for a last-man foul, leaving them with a numerical disadvantage.

Undeterred, Ronaldo stepped up to the occasion, leveling the score and pushing the match into extra time. Displaying his exceptional prowess, he found the net once more, orchestrating a dramatic turnaround and securing victory for Al Nassr.

https://twitter.com/AlNassrFC_EN/status/1690419749933477888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1690419749933477888%7Ctwgr%5E9ffe31e37cb9f2c2fcd36db6ddc2b0bdb88b2b6a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fen.as.com%2Fsoccer%2Fcristiano-ronaldo-scores-twice-as-al-nassr-win-arab-club-champions-cup-for-first-time-n%2F

Duel of Summer Signings: Al-Hilal vs Al Nassr – Key Players Shine and Setbacks Arise

Incorporating their summer acquisitions, Al-Hilal fielded Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, while Al Nassr’s starting lineup comprised Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and Alex Telles.

Salem Al-Dawsari seized the game’s initial opportunity but sent his shot soaring off target under the duress of two Al Nassr defenders.

Al-Hilal’s goalkeeper, Mohammed Alowais, exhibited his excellence with a magnificent save to thwart Brozovic’s bid for his inaugural goal with Al Nassr, triggered by a splendid cross from Mane.

Alowais showcased his prowess twice more before the halftime whistle. He repelled a potent 20-yard strike from Abdullah Al Khaibari and then denied Ronaldo from close quarters.

Despite trailing in the first half, Al-Hilal surged ahead five minutes into the second period. Michael capitalized with a diving header, paying tribute to Ronaldo’s signature ‘SIU’ goal celebration. Ronaldo, however, would soon craft his response.

The prospect of Al Nassr staging a comeback began to dim as center-back Al-Amri was shown a red card.

How many titles has Cristiano Ronaldo secured throughout his career?

Ronaldo’s accomplishments encompass an impressive collection of 31 trophies in his club journey, encompassing three Premier League championships, two LaLiga triumphs, and five Champions League victories.

Additionally, he has clinched two trophies with Portugal: Euro 2016 and the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.

