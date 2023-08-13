Connect with us

Falcons beat Dolphins On Alford's Punt Return For a Touchdown
Sports

Arsenal Beat Forest 2-1 In The Premier League Opener Delayed By a Ticketing Error

Sports

A Preseason Game Against The Chicago Bears Will Take Place This Saturday At 7 P.m.

Sports

Seahawks Won Their Preseason Opener On Sunday, And Here Are Some Observations

Sports

“Al-Nassr Star Cristiano Ronaldo Is Carrying The Best Thing To Happen To Him Since Benzema” – Fans

Sports

India-Pakistan ICC Match Rescheduled: Impact On 8 World Cup Matches, Ticket Sale Dates

Sports

Gareth Southgate Defends Jordan Henderson's Move to Saudi Arabia

Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Preview, Time, And Where To Watch

Sports

NASCAR Race In Michigan Will Not Be Shown On NBC This Year

Sports

In WWE SummerSlam 2023, Brock Lesnar Is Destroyed By Cody Rhodes

Sports

Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Online By Following These Steps

Sports

Watch Jake Paul UFC Fan-Favorite and Nate Diaz Finally Square Off

Sports

Noah Gragson's Social Media Post Has Led Legacy Motor Club To Suspend Him Indefinitely

Sports

Mason Mount Isn't Quite Finding His Touch At Manchester United Yet.

Sports

Ticket Sales For FC Dallas' League Cup Match Against Inter Miami CF Start Thursday

Sports

Manchester United Renews £900 Million Deal with Adidas for 10 More Years

Fifa World Cup

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Late Vanegas Goal Seals Colombia’s 2-1 Upset Win Over Germany

Sports

Stuart Broad Announces Retirement from Cricket after Ashes 2023

Sports

UFC 291 Ends Tony Ferguson's 6-Fight Losing Streak With a Submission

Sports

Mets Trade Max Scherzer To Texas Rangers After Ace Approves Deal

Sports

(CTN News) – On Friday night, the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Miami Dolphins 19-3 in their preseason opener with a 79-yard punt return by Dee Alford and a 79-yard interception return by Breon Borders.

With 4:36 left in the game, Alford broke multiple tackles for a touchdown against a Dolphins special teams unit that was among the worst in the NFL in 2022.

During Miami’s next possession, Borders intercepted Skylar Thompson on a throw that was too high for Chris Coleman to catch. The pick was returned by Borders 26 yards for a touchdown. Yunghoo Koo then missed his second attempt at an extra point.

Dolphins; Logan Woodside had 146 yards on 14 of 22 passing for Atlanta.

The Falcons did not field their projected starter, Desmond Ridder. Ridder, who started Atlanta’s final four games last season as a rookie, has impressed teammates and coaches with his poise and command in his second training camp.

On Wednesday, Ridder threw several touchdown passes during joint practices earlier in the week.

As regular starter Tua Tagovailoa watched from the sidelines, Thompson and White struggled.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel described the first practice against Atlanta as “average” after it involved Tagovailoa and most of the regular starters.

“Very competitive. They are a member of the National Football League. “They have some really good players on that side of the ball,” Tagovailoa said on Friday’s television broadcast. There were some plays that we made. So, it’s always good to have good back and forth, but there are a number of things that need to be corrected.”

On the Dolphins’ opening drive, White completed a 17-yard pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr. and a 14-yarder to River Cracraft, but was intercepted by Falcons rookie safety DeMarcco Hellams.

Seven tackles and one pass breakup were recorded by Hellams, a seventh-round pick.

In two quarters, White completed nine of 14 passes for 85 yards. Miami signed him to a two-year contract in March, and he is competing with Thompson for the backup position.

In his second NFL season, Thompson went 10 for 16 in the second half. Lukas Denis intercepted his pass overthrown to Elijah Higgins early in the fourth quarter.

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta’s No. 8 overall pick, did not participate in the game.

A couple of good blocks from Atlanta’s offensive line enabled Igwebuike to take a handoff from Woodside and run into the end zone untouched in the second quarter. There were 13 carries for 70 yards by Igwebuike.

Cam Smith, Miami’s second-round rookie cornerback, had four tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. After making a key third-down tackle in the red zone in the third quarter, he was examined in the medical tent. In the locker room, he exited the tent.

A Chane, a third-round rookie, rushed for 25 yards and returned kicks.

In the fourth quarter, Thompson led the Dolphins down the field for a scoring drive that ended with Sanders’ 49-yard field goal making the score 6-3.

