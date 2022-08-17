Former Corinthians And Cuiabá Goalkeeper Joins Luverdense

CTN NEWS – Goalkeeper Eduardo Capellari, Corinthians goes on to reinforce the Luverdense squad that starts, this month, the search for the fifth championship of the FMF Cup.

With 21 years and 1.92 meters, he accumulates passages by the base of Grêmio, Noroeste, Cuiabá, and Corinthians.

The goalkeeper is from Lucas do Rio Verde :

The goalkeeper is from Lucas do Rio Verde, where he started his career in the base categories of Luverdense, later transferring to Grêmio, where he played in the tricolor base. Afterward, he was hired by Cuiabá, where he played in the 2020 São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

In a cup game against Corinthians, he drew attention and was taken to Parque São Jorge. Afterward, he played for Noroeste de Bauru (SP) and now returns to Luverdense looking for the starting spot.

Luverdense debuts in the FMF Cup on the 27th against Sport Sinop, in the giant stadium of the North.

Published on CTN on August 16, 2022

