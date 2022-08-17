Connect with us

Sports

Former Corinthians And Cuiabá Goalkeeper Joins Luverdense
Advertisement

Sports

The Champions League Game Between Rangers And PSV Will Be Broadcast On SBT

News Video Sports

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 1-1 Draw Highlights

Sports

Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu Move Western & Southern Open Match To Tuesday

Sports

Niels Pittomvils Finished 14th in The First Day Of The Decathlon

Sports

FIFA Bans 2 Players For Doping in World Cup Qualifying

Sports

Everton's Mina (ankle) Is Out For Eight Weeks

Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett Felt Every Bit Of Energy In His First Game As A Steeler

Sports

The Energetic Tillakaratne Dilshan

Sports

Richard Keyes, You've got a golden opportunity!

Sports

West Ham Is Defeated By Nottingham Forest In The English Premier League

Sports

Chelsea vs Tottenham: An Epic Battle Ends In Defeat

Sports

Bayern Strengthens Comfort!"Muziela-Müller" Helped Wolfsburg To Win The League 2-0,

Sports

Premier League: Manchester City Wins 4-0 Over Bournemouth

Sports

Nina Nunes Announces Her Retirement After Winning The UFC San Diego

News Video Sports

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Openers Ends in 0-0 Draw

Sports

Prediction Of The Premier League By Sutton-Emerson

News Sports

Chicago Bears Defeat Chiefs In Preseason Opener

News Video Sports

Manchester United Humiliated by Brentford 4-0

Sports

Milan vs Udinese - Where To Watch Live And Online The Serie A

Sports

Former Corinthians And Cuiabá Goalkeeper Joins Luverdense

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Former Corinthians And Cuiabá Goalkeeper Joins Luverdense

CTN NEWS –    Goalkeeper Eduardo Capellari, Corinthians goes on to reinforce the Luverdense squad that starts, this month, the search for the fifth championship of the FMF Cup

With 21 years and 1.92 meters, he accumulates passages by the base of Grêmio, Noroeste, Cuiabá, and Corinthians.

The goalkeeper is from Lucas do Rio Verde :

The goalkeeper is from Lucas do Rio Verde, where he started his career in the base categories of Luverdense, later transferring to Grêmio, where he played in the tricolor base. Afterward, he was hired by Cuiabá, where he played in the 2020 São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

In a cup game against Corinthians, he drew attention and was taken to Parque São Jorge. Afterward, he played for Noroeste de Bauru (SP) and now returns to Luverdense looking for the starting spot.

In a cup game against Corinthians, he drew attention and was taken to Parque São Jorge. Afterward, he played for Noroeste de Bauru (SP) and now returns to Luverdense looking for the starting spot.

Luverdense debuts in the FMF Cup on the 27th against Sport Sinop, in the giant stadium of the North.

 

Published on CTN on August 16, 2022

Related CTN News :

The Champions League Game Between Rangers And PSV Will Be Broadcast On SBT
FIFA Bans 2 Players For Doping in World Cup Qualifying
Everton’s Mina (ankle) Is Out For Eight Weeks
Related Topics:
Continue Reading