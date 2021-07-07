Copa America: Argentina’s Lionel Messi Tells Yerry Mina to ‘Dance now’ Following Shootout Win

A started up Lionel Messi taunted Yerry Mina, advising him to “Dance now,” as Argentina beat Colombia on punishments on Tuesday to set up a Copa America last against Brazil.

Everton protector Mina missed Colombia’s third punishment as Argentina won 3-2 after a 1-1 attract ordinary time in Brasilia.

Mina is known for moving subsequent to scoring objectives and pulled out his brand name festivity in the quarterfinal in the wake of mesh in the shootout prevail upon Uruguay.

Nonetheless, Mina’s punishment was saved by Emiliano Martinez on Tuesday, with TV film slicing to Lionel Messi shouting, “Dance now” at his previous Barcelona partner from the midway line.

With the game played without fans due to the Covid pandemic, the recording likewise got Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez’s endeavors to put off Mina in the development to the punishment.

“See, the ball’s not on the spot,” he told the official as the middle back ventured up to shoot.

He then, at that point yelled at Mina: “You’re anxious, huh? I can tell you’re anxious. I realize where you will shoot. Watch and perceive how I will gobble you up. Keep in mind, I will gobble you up.”

Luis Diaz’s second-half objective counteracted Lautaro Martinez’s opener for Argentina and took the game to punishments, with no additional time in the Copa America aside from in the last.

In the shootout, Martinez additionally saved from Davinson Sanchez and Edwin Cardona to help the Albiceleste progress to Saturday’s last against Brazil at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

“It was an intense game, however we had the right to win,” Lionel Messi said. “We needed to burrow profound on occasion, yet we have [Martinez] and he’s a wonder. I’m truly glad for him; he merits it.”

Lionel Messi, who is a free specialist after his Barcelona contract terminated on June 30, has always lost a significant prize with Argentina.

He won the U20 World Cup and the Olympic Games with the U23s, yet has lost four finals with the senior side, remembering three for the Copa America.

“It’s the last [against Brazil] that we were all expecting,” Lionel Messi said. “It will be an even game, an extremely intense game. We’ve accomplished our principle objective, which was to arrive at the actual last. Presently we need to attempt to win it.”

