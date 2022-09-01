(CTN News) – It was Venus Williams’ 23rd time at Flushing Meadows. He had made it to the final as a teenager in 1997, and he won the trophy in 2000 and 2001 when he was a teenager.

A night earlier, Venus Williams’ sister, Serena, had been welcomed and supported in Arthur Ashe Stadium in a different way. Neither was the outcome.

Although Venus, who turned 42 in June, has not made any comments about her future in tennis, unlike her younger sibling, she has been successful and influential, too — a seven-time Grand Slam champion; a Black woman in a predominantly white sport — but not with the same fanfare and attention.

After playing in front of thousands of empty blue seats in a quiet arena, Venus lost in the first round of the U.S. After playing in front of thousands of empty blue seats in a quiet arena, Venus Williams lost to Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1, 7-6 (5).

In the world of female tennis, she means so much. Van Uytvanck said of tennis in general. There is no doubt that she is a legend.”

Venus Williams visited Flushing Meadows for the 23rd time. It was her record 91st time participating in a major tournament when she made it to the final as a teenager in 1997, 2000, and 2001.

It had been 12 years since Venus Williams had lost in the opening round of the US Open, and then she missed last year’s event. Since returning to singles after being off the tour for nearly a month, she is 0-4 in matches. She is ranked 1,504th this week, down from No. 1 20 years ago.

Venus Williams and Serena

On Aug. 9, Serena announced to the world she was retiring from tennis. She did not specify when she would retire, although she hinted it might be at the U.S. Championship.

Her first-round match on Monday was a must-see event, drawing a record crowd of nearly 29,000 to the tournament grounds, including more than 23,000 at Ashe — and the atmosphere was electric and uproarious throughout her 6-3, 6-3 win over Danka Kovinic.

Serena will play No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in Ashe on Wednesday night after winning six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in New York.

During this week’s match, she and Venus will play doubles together for the first time since 2018.

Related CTN News:

Danka Kovinic Will Face Serena Williams In The U.S. Open 1st Round

Shaquem Griffin, A Linebacker In The National Football League, Announced His Retirement