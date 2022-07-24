Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Online Watch, Prediction, And Live Stream

(CTN News) – A preseason El Clasico between Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be broadcast live on the internet and the main attraction in this match will be the new signings and how they line up against each other in this match.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid always put on a great show, even in a preseason match:

In the midst of a preseason El Clasico, Las Vegas has turned into quite the spectacle ahead of a season where Barcelona is pushing to overtake Real Madrid.

In spite of missing out on Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid was still able to strengthen the team by adding Antonio Rudiger and Aurelin Tchouameni.

Although Los Blancos have an aging squad on the surface, Eduardo Camavinga will likely play a bigger role after Luka Modric and Toni Kroos retire this summer. Having paid off Gareth Bale’s wages, Real Madrid can now pursue whomever they want.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Streaming:

As rivals since the beginning of time, Real Madrid and Barcelona will again face off at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in a preseason friendly.

With nothing but bragging rights at stake, the two rivals will be hellbent on gathering momentum before the new season begins. Barcelona have played three pre-season games in the USA, winning two and drawing one.

From Barcelona vs Real Madrid as for Real Madrid, they have not kicked a football since they won their 14th Champions League title against Liverpool 1-0 on that fateful night.

How to watch:

Date : Saturday, July 23 | Time : 11 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 23 | : 11 p.m. ET Location : Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FS2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines:

Real Madrid: It’s difficult to predict how Real Madrid will attack this game. This is an excellent opportunity for younger players to test themselves against Barcelona, since Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup is mostly set.

It has been reported that Ancelotti has been testing Eden Hazard as a false nine in training. Otherwise, it’s just another match for them to get fit before defending their league and Champions League titles.

Barcelona: Lineups don’t really matter in friendlies, but everyone will be watching Xavi and Frenkie de Jong. The midfielder, who is still attracting interest from Manchester United, was used as a center back during the Inter Miami friendly,

But he will likely need to play in midfield if he stays at Barcelona this season unless Xavi opts to switch to a back three. It will be crucial for Xavi to see how Barcelona attacks the game as he plans his rotations for both the league and the Champions League.

The prediction of Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona’s performance matters more than Real Madrid’s depending on lineups in this match. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 3

People Also Read:

Matthew Tkachuk Is Traded To The Panthers By The Flames

Daniel Vogelbach Trade Creates Roster Flexibility For The Team

Man United vs Aston Villa, Score Results And Highlights