29.6 C
Bangkok
type here...
Sports

Muay Thai Fighter Panphet Phadungchai Dies From Brain Injury

By Arsi Mughal
1
Muay Thai Fighter Panphet Phadungchai Dies From Brain Injury
Muay Thai Fighter Panphet Phadungchai Dies From Brain Injury

(CTN News) – Thai boxer Panphet Phadungchai, who suffered a brain injury in a knockout loss to Anthony TFC on July 15 at the Thupatemi Air Force boxing stadium, died on Saturday at 7.30 pm.

His wife, Monnapa, announced Panphet Phadungchai’s death on a Facebook page. His real name is Sarayuth Klinming.

Panphet and Anthony TFC fought five rounds in the 73-kilogram division before the French boxer swung his elbow that hit Panphet Phadungchai in the jaw with 1.18 minutes left.

When Panphet Phadungchai fell, his head hit the canvas and he lost consciousness. On Phahon Yothin road, he was rushed to B Care Hospital.

Injuries to Panphet Phadungchai’s brain were serious. On Saturday night, Panphet succumbed to brain damage despite doctors’ efforts to save him.

Related CTN News:

Vince McMahon Announces His Retirement From WWE As Chairman & CEO
China Will Host Asian Games In 2023 After COVID Postponement
Former NASCAR Driver Bobby East Killed In Stabbing At Westminster Gas Station
Previous articleNo Winner! Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $790M For Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Drawing
learn spanish online
Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks