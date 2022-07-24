Muay Thai Fighter Panphet Phadungchai Dies From Brain Injury

(CTN News) – Thai boxer Panphet Phadungchai, who suffered a brain injury in a knockout loss to Anthony TFC on July 15 at the Thupatemi Air Force boxing stadium, died on Saturday at 7.30 pm.

His wife, Monnapa, announced Panphet Phadungchai’s death on a Facebook page. His real name is Sarayuth Klinming.

Panphet and Anthony TFC fought five rounds in the 73-kilogram division before the French boxer swung his elbow that hit Panphet Phadungchai in the jaw with 1.18 minutes left.

When Panphet Phadungchai fell, his head hit the canvas and he lost consciousness. On Phahon Yothin road, he was rushed to B Care Hospital.

Injuries to Panphet Phadungchai’s brain were serious. On Saturday night, Panphet succumbed to brain damage despite doctors’ efforts to save him.

