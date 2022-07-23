Daniel Vogelbach Trade Creates Roster Flexibility For The Team

(CTN News) – This was a very questionable move by the New York Mets when they acquired first baseman Daniel Vogelbach by trading him to the Pittsburgh Pirates for reliever Colin Holderman in what could be considered a questionable deal.
The Mets fill arguably their biggest hole with Daniel Vogelbach. They desperately needed a bat at the DH position, as they were getting almost no production out of that position. Dom Smith, Robinson Cano, and J.D. Davis all tried their best to hold onto the DH position and failed miserably.
Despite 12 home runs and 34 RBI, Daniel Vogelbach overall slash line isn’t stellar: .228/.338/.430. His .260/.365/.532 slash line against righties includes 12 home runs and 27 RBI, making him one of the best hitters in baseball.
On the Mets roster, he ranks ahead of Pete Alonso for the top spot with 149 WRC+ against right-handed pitchers.
Daniel Vogelbach was an excellent acquisition for Holderman, despite his steep price tag.
It was obvious that the Mets were in desperate need of a big bat to put in the middle of the order, and they got it. Although it is unknown what his status will be, this pitcher will serve as a huge boost for right-handed pitchers.
It is no wonder that Daniel Vogelbach was able to provide the Mariners with a lot of power in 2019, with 30 home runs.
Aside from being a very patient hitter, he has also ranked in the 95th percentile according to baseball savant for his chase rate and 97th percentile for his walk rate. It is also worth noting that Vogelbach ranks in the 75th percentile in terms of whiff rate.
As part of the deal, the Mets had to give up promising right-hander Colin Holderman. The loss of Holderman is sad, but I do not believe the loss of Holderman is as devastating as some have made it out to be.
Despite being in his early twenties, the 26-year-old came out of nowhere and burst onto the scene this season, and he has shown why. As a rookie, he shows a great deal of promise.
There have been 15 games in which he has appeared and he has pitched 17.2 innings for a 2.04 ERA in those 15 games.
It would have been nice if he could have been retained this offseason, but it is not a big deal since a lot of the Mets bullpen will be released this offseason.
The Mets have shown in the past that they are capable of getting arms to perform well at the top level of major league baseball. Yoan Lopez and Adonis Medina, two young players with limited experience, have shown a lot of promise during their limited time on the field.
It is my confidence that Jeremy Hefner will do everything he can to help the Mets develop the pitchers they have.
The Mets aren’t done yet, and they have a lot more to do. As part of the bullpen strengthening process, trades will be made.
It would have been impossible for Holderman to have been on the roster come August 3rd, with those trades coming and Trevor May on his way back from suspension.
As remarkable as it is for Holderman to get to where he stands, it’s also great for the Mets to get such a good bat at just $1.5 million dollars with another year of control.
That’s really not bad for them to get a big bat with another year of control. Now that the team is trying to win, it makes sense to trade a reliever, who is most likely not going to make the postseason roster, for the guy that will take huge at-bats in the final months of the season.
