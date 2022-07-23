Man United vs Aston Villa, Score Results And Highlights

(CTN News) – The last match of Manchester United’s tour of Australia ended in a 2-2 draw between Man United vs Aston Villa, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia on Saturday evening after both sides played well in the first half.

Man United vs Aston Villa – In the first half, Jadon Sancho and his Red Devils teammates dominated the game with the winger scoring a goal, while Marcus Rashford fortuitously forced Matty Cash to put the ball through his own goal shortly before half-time.

In the second half of the match, Villa, led by Leon Bailey, had a number of chances to win the match after making a series of changes, and with Manchester United changing their own team in the first half, Villa were revitalized.

In the 50th minute, Bailey was constantly placed in dangerous positions and managed to grab a goal back to give the team hope.

Calum Chambers headed home from a corner after Villa had huffed and puffed, but the game had to go to the last play of the game before Calum Chambers scored.

Man United vs Aston Villa score:

1H 2H Final Manchester United 2 1 2 Aston Villa 0 1 2

Goals:

Highlights from the Australia friendly between Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa at full time.

Villa played much better in the second half, earning a result that would have pleased Ten Hag. Leon Bailey was scintillating for Villa.

Second half: We are back in action here in Perth. The rain appears to have eased.

Half-time: 2-0 Manchester United against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils have been dominant so far. Ten Hag will be pleased with the team’s attacking threat. As for Villa’s attack, they have barely made any noise. Besides Sancho’s goal, Cash’s own goal was unfortunate.

Streaming Aston Villa vs. Man United

The match can be watched from around the world via both club’s streaming services, MUTV and VillaTV, which require a subscription.

Ten Bold will televise the match in Australia, and 10 Play will stream it for free.

The Manchester United team

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, and Matej Kovar

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Ethan Laird, Will Fish, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia

Midfielders: Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal

Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

The Aston Villa team

The goalkeepers are: Emiliano Martínez, Robin Olsen, Oliwier Zych, Filip Marschall.

The defenders are: Ashley Young, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, Ezri Konsa, Calum Chambers, Diego Carlos, Matty Cash, Frederic Guilbert, Ludwig Augustinsson, Josh Feeney, Kaine Kesler Hayden, Ben Chrisene.

Midfielders: Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendía, Leon Bailey, Marvelous Nakamba, Morgan Sanson, Bertrand Traoré, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Tim Iroegbunam, Aaron Ramsey.

