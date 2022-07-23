Matthew Tkachuk Is Traded To The Panthers By The Flames

(CTN News) – A Calgary Flames skater Matthew Tkachuk skates against an Edmonton Oilers team during the third period of Game Three of Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton Canada.

On May 22, 2022 during the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 22, 2022.

Apparently, Matthew Tkachuk wanted out of Calgary and the Calgary Flames granted this request by trading him to the Florida Panthers, according to the Athletic.

The Panthers had also signed Matthew Tkachuk to a multi-year contract extension with a total value of $76 million, as part of their acquisition of him.

Below you will find the full details of Matthew Tkachuk the trade: