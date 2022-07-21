All-Star Game 92: The Top 12 Moments

(CTN News) – There has been a strong American League presence at Dodger Stadium in the last eight ASGs, but can the NL break the streak at home?

As the sport’s best and brightest gather together at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the game will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the All-Star Game, which concludes a four-day span which began with the Futures Game on Saturday and ended with the first 80 picks of the MLB Draft taking place on Sunday and the Home Run Derby on Monday.

It is the 92nd edition of the Midsummer Classic, and it will be the first time that it will be played in Dodger Stadium since 1980.

As a matter of fact, the American League has dominated the All-Star Game in recent years. In the last eight years, they have won eight out of the last nine, 15 out of the last 18 and 20 out of the last 24 All-Star Games.

Even so, the Junior Circuit holds a slight advantage in the series with a record of 46-43-2 over the Senior Circuit.

Here are the viewing details for the MLB All-Star Game in 2022.

