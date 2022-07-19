Devon Allen Was Punished For Being Too Fast At The World Championships

(CTN News) – World track and field championships 2022 ended on a controversy-filled note. It was Devon Allen, a future Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver.

The world’s fastest 110-meter hurdler, Allen, was disqualified from Sunday’s final for a false start – leaping out of the blocks too quickly.

There was a difference so small that it was undetectable to the human eye. This upset the dream night for Allen, who was not only running on home soil, but also at Hayward Field, the same stadium and town where he competed collegiately at the University of Oregon.

Ato Boldon said on air, “That is as tough a break as I’ve ever seen in this sport.”

Listed below are the reasons Allen was disqualified, the ins and outs of the track’s false start rule, and whether or not it can be altered.

Devon Allen was DQ’d for what reason?

Allen, who owns the third-best time ever in the 110 hurdles, lined up next to fellow American Grant Holloway, who won the world title.

Television replays show both men accelerating off the line nearly simultaneously, but electronic sensors in the starting blocks determined that Allen was about one thousandth of a second faster than the minimum reaction time.

0.1 seconds is the limit. The reaction time of Allen was 0.099 seconds.

Does that mean he didn’t actually jump the gun?

Unfortunately, no. After the gun went off, Allen started pushing off the blocks, but so soon that it fell within the false start rule.

World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field, has set a threshold of 100 milliseconds for the rule. It has been criticized as an arbitrary number. People are believed to be incapable of reacting in less than a tenth of a second, so they must anticipate the gun and leave early.

Nonetheless, there is evidence that “simple auditory reactions” can occur as fast as 80 milliseconds, as reported in a 2009 study commissioned by World Athletics.

Would Allen have been able to run under protest?

When Devon Allen realized what had occurred Sunday night, he spoke with the officials and asked if he could still run under protest – stay in the competition, then deal with the false start issue later.

This is allowed by the rulebook in some cases, but not if the false start was detected by the electronic sensors in the blocks, which detect when force is applied by the runner. If officials determined that Allen’s sensors were inaccurate, he would have been allowed to stay in the competition.

Why a DQ, instead of a warning?

After a false start, runners were given a warning and allowed to try again. Due to some sprinters purposely false starting to throw everyone off, World Athletics changed the rule to an automatic disqualification in 2010. Recurring false starts also slowed the carefully-planned timing of meets.

In what way did Allen react?

As Devon Allen lamented, he was both “so, so close” to the 0.1-second limit and that the rule was “so absolute.”

Reporters were happy about his one-thousandth slower pace, and he said, “One one-thousandth is pretty close to the limit.”.

I’ll learn from it, and I’ll make sure I just react less fast next time.” “Training is so difficult in track and field because you train all year for one competition that lasts 12 seconds, 13 seconds. And when it is done, that’s it.

Allen, who also played football in college, will now attend Eagles training camp in hopes of making the team.

