Former NASCAR Driver Bobby East Killed In Stabbing At Westminster Gas Station

(CTN News) – An ex-NASCAR driver was fatally stabbed at a Southern California gas station on Wednesday, authorities said.

A Westminster police officer tried to arrest the stabbing suspect at an apartment complex two days later but he was killed.

A police officer found Bobby East with a stab wound to the chest shortly before 6 pm at a gas station in Westminster, Orange County.

Upon being taken to a trauma center, Bobby East, 37, died from his injuries.

Trent William Milsap, a parolee from Orange County, was identified as the suspect by Westminster police detectives.

As the West County SWAT Team served an arrest warrant at an Anaheim apartment complex Friday, Milsap “became confrontational,” a police dog was deployed, and Milsap was ultimately killed in a shooting with officers.

The motive for the attack that killed Bobby East is unknown, police said Saturday.

Milsap was originally described by Westminster police as a transient known to frequent hotels in Westminster, Anaheim, and Garden Grove. The suspect’s last name was spelled Millsap in an earlier news release.

According to police, he was on parole for armed robbery and had an arrest warrant out for an unrelated parole violation.

Bobby East was identified as a former NASCAR driver in Westminster police’s statement.

According to Westminster, Bobby East is from San Dimas, a city in eastern Los Angeles County.

NASCAR issued a statement early Saturday evening acknowledging the death of one of its members.

