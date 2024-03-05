Against The Celtics, Curry Suffered The Most Significant Loss Of His Career

(CTN News) – On their way to their matchup with the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors were riding a hot streak, having won 11 of their last 13 games.

Despite their efforts, they were met with a harsh reality as the Celtics dominated them in a 140-88 blowout, which was Stephen Curry’s worst loss to date.

Curry graciously praised the Celtics after the game and acknowledged them as the best team in the league at the time.

“I have no idea what they discussed in the locker room. We have played them four times since, so I am sure their [NBA Finals] narrative has worn thin, but they are the best team in the league at the moment and play as though it,” he said.

Curry noted that the Celtics appear to be very confident in their identity and who they are thanks to the way they have played. Give them credit. They came out and whooped us tonight from the start, and it was one of those perfect storms of a rough day on our part and them taking the sting out of it.”

As a result of the defeat, the Warriors suffered their fourth worst loss in franchise history.

The struggles of Curry were evident as he finished the game with a season-low four points and did not return after halftime. A total of two of thirteen field goals were made by him, and all nine of his attempts at three-point shots were missed.

“They are hitting 10 threes in the first quarter, which is similar to what we used to do against teams,” Curry stated. In particular, it is demoralizing on the road when you are able to take advantage of a shot that you are comfortable giving up.

Curry was listed as questionable with right knee bursitis, but he decided to play after going through warmups. As the Celtics left the court at halftime, they were greeted with a standing ovation, holding an 82-38 lead.

Despite our approach to the situation, Curry expressed no regrets. Taking the hit we took tonight was a valuable lesson for us, but we should not let it linger into future games since we have been playing excellent basketball. As soon as it has been washed away, it should disappear.”

