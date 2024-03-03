Tottenham Scored 3 Goals In 11 Minutes To Beat Crystal Palace

Connect with us

(CTN News) – Three goals in 11 second-half minutes gave Tottenham a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday.

When Palace’s Eberechi Eze scored in the 59th minute, Ange Postecoglou’s team was heading for a second straight loss. In the 77th minute, Spurs substitute Brennan Johnson assisted Timo Werner’s equalizer, which helped turn the match in their favor. In the following minutes, Cristiano Romero scored another goal.

After Johnson sent Tottenham’s Son Heung-min through, he finished the scoring two minutes from time. The hosts clinched fifth place with that result. Depending on English clubs’ performance in European competitions in the months ahead, fifth place could still earn a Champions League qualifying spot for next season.

The Spurs had two weeks to prepare for this game, but they were going up against a Palace side that won its first game under new manager Oliver Glasner.

Under Glasner, Tottenham had 82% possession in the first half but only one shot on target.

After the break, Tottenham’s tempo improved, with Werner firing an effort across goal before asking for a penalty. Despite Werner racing into the area and being caught by Daniel Munoz, referee John Brooks awarded a corner and VAR did not intervene.

After Dejan Kulusevski’s pass, Son fired a first-time shot against the post before Eze was afforded a rare moment of space and won Palace a free kick in a dangerous position. Despite Bentancur’s cynical foul, Spurs’ seventh goal of the season came when Eze whipped the free kick around the wall and past Vicario.

Immediately after Johnson’s introduction, Postecoglou turned to his bench, and he sidefooted the chance over.

The next time Son came close, his effort was scuffed wide. Tottenham scored a goal thanks to Johnson’s tenacity. As soon as he regained possession from Joachim Andersen, he beat Lerma and teed Werner up at the back post for a 77th-minute equaliser.

This was Werner’s first goal in English football since April 2022, and Spurs made it 2-1 very quickly.

The ball was floated into the area by Tottenham James Maddison and headed home by Romero. He scored his 13th goal in the bottom corner.

