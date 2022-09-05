Sports
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Rafael Leao Shines As Champions Hold On
(CTN News) – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: As AC Milan claimed a victory over Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina despite a remarkable second-half fightback by Inter Milan, Rafael Leao scored twice and set up another.
Inzaghi’s side took the lead against the run of play after 21 minutes when Marcelo Brozovic burst through the opposition defense and rolled a finish past AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
After Inter conceded possession cheaply in the middle of the pitch, defending Serie A champions AC Milan responded quickly and restored parity through Leao.
Olivier Giroud guided a shot past Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic nine minutes into the second half after good work by Leao down the left side.
Leao made it 3-1 to the hosts with a classic Milan derby goal, beating his man with a superb piece of skill before sliding in the finish.
Inzaghi was forced into a series of changes and Edin Dzeko made an immediate impact off the bench with a goal from Matteo Darmian’s cross to give Inter hope.
As a result, AC Milan leapfrogged their rivals and inflicted their second defeat of the season.
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Leao the difference-maker
In last season’s Serie A scudetto, Leao, 23, was voted Player of the Season, and he scored twice and assisted another in this derby. Inter were unable to cope with his direct running down the left wing.
As AC Milan begin their Champions League campaign next week, it will be vital for Leao to be sharp in this form. Leao is still young, so there is still time for him to improve. It is possible for him to become one of the most talented players in the world based on this performance.
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan final score:
|1H
|2H
|Final
|AC Milan
|1
|2
|3
|Inter Milan
|1
|1
|2
Goals:
INT — Marcelo Brozovic — 21 mins.
ACM — Rafael Leao — 28 mins.
ACM — Olivier Giroud — 54 mins.
ACM – Rafael Leao — 61 mins.
INT — Edin Dzeko — 67 mins.
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan lineups
Aside from Rade Kruni and Ante Rebic, Alexis Saelemaekers and Simon Kjör are also injured for AC Milan on derby day.
AC Milan lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan (GK) – Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo – Bennacer, Tonali – Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao – Giroud.
As a result, Inzaghi will not have Lukaku for this game, but Bosnian veteran Edin D’eko will replace him, and Hakan Alhanoglu and Robin Gosens will also be battling for a starting spot.
Inter Milan predicted lineup (3-5-2): Handanovic (GK) — Bastoni, de Vrij, Skriniar — Gosens, Calhanoglu, Galiardini, Barella, Dumfries— Dzeko, Martinez
