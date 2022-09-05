AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Rafael Leao Shines As Champions Hold On

Inzaghi’s side took the lead against the run of play after 21 minutes when Marcelo Brozovic burst through the opposition defense and rolled a finish past AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

After Inter conceded possession cheaply in the middle of the pitch, defending Serie A champions AC Milan responded quickly and restored parity through Leao.

Olivier Giroud guided a shot past Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic nine minutes into the second half after good work by Leao down the left side.

Leao made it 3-1 to the hosts with a classic Milan derby goal, beating his man with a superb piece of skill before sliding in the finish.

Inzaghi was forced into a series of changes and Edin Dzeko made an immediate impact off the bench with a goal from Matteo Darmian’s cross to give Inter hope.

As a result, AC Milan leapfrogged their rivals and inflicted their second defeat of the season.

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Leao the difference-maker