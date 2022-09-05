Florida A&M vs. Jackson State: Here Are Some Ways To Watch Orange Blossom Classic

(CTN News) – Florida A&M vs. Jackson State: In the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 4, Florida A&M will face Jackson State for the second consecutive year. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 on Sunday.

The Rattlers opened their season last weekend at North Carolina defeating 56-24 while playing without 26 ineligible players because players were not ruled ineligible due to academic performance but rather procedural issues

The registrar’s office, compliance department and academic advisement department. President Larry Robinson has received a letter from nearly 90 players addressing the issue.

It was founded in 1933 and quickly became one of the most popular postseason events. In Jacksonville, Florida, the first Orange Blossom Classic, which established the foundation for future HBCU classics, featured 2,000 fans at a “blacks-only” ballpark.

To enhance Historically Black Colleges & Universities’ exposure within the Miami Gardens community, the OBC was re-established.

Associated Press coverage: Florida A&M vs. Jackson State

From Florida A&M vs. Jackson State players on Florida A&M’s football team are openly questioning the level of financial and compliance support they are receiving from the university following last week’s season opener at North Carolina.

A day after the team lost 56-24 to the Tar Hills while playing without 26 ineligible players, nearly 90 players sent a blistering letter to school president Larry Robinson. Chapel Hill was paid $450,000 for FAMU’s trip.

In the letter, Robinson was asked to “make changes now” and said “we are not interested in further empty discussions with you or your staff.

” Two school songs played after the game were accompanied by players kneeling in protest, and they will continue doing so “until significant changes are made that facilitate a positive student-athlete experience.”