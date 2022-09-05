Sports
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State: Here Are Some Ways To Watch Orange Blossom Classic
(CTN News) – Florida A&M vs. Jackson State: In the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 4, Florida A&M will face Jackson State for the second consecutive year. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 on Sunday.
Sign up for a free trial of DirecTV or FuboTV to view the game for free.
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State: Watch now on DirecTV or fuboTV
It was founded in 1933 and quickly became one of the most popular postseason events. In Jacksonville, Florida, the first Orange Blossom Classic, which established the foundation for future HBCU classics, featured 2,000 fans at a “blacks-only” ballpark.
To enhance Historically Black Colleges & Universities’ exposure within the Miami Gardens community, the OBC was re-established.
Associated Press coverage: Florida A&M vs. Jackson State
From Florida A&M vs. Jackson State players on Florida A&M’s football team are openly questioning the level of financial and compliance support they are receiving from the university following last week’s season opener at North Carolina.
People Also Read:
Silent Hill 2 Remake Alleged Screenshots Surface Online
Bed Bath & Beyond Executive 58 Gustavo Arnal ID Served As A Traffic Junction In New York City:
Michigan Football Team Opens Its Season Without LT Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green