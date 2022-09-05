Alabama Crimson Tide Open With Six Touchdowns From Bryce Young

(CTN News) – On Saturday, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young scored six touchdowns in a 55-0 victory over Utah State to open the season.

It is only in Alabama Crimson Tide history that he and Tua Tagovailoa are the only players to score six or more touchdowns in a game in one game. There were seven touchdowns scored by Tagovailoa against Ole Miss in a 2019 game.

In addition to completing 18 out of 28 pass attempts for 195 yards, Young also scored five touchdowns without throwing an interception. During the first half of the game, he passed for all four touchdowns.

Besides running five times for 100 yards and a touchdown, he also caught five passes for 80 yards. The 42 yards he ran against Tennessee last season were a career high for him.

When it comes to running the football, Young says he just tries to do what’s best for the team, whatever the defense gives him. “But that was definitely interesting. I wasn’t expecting anything like that.”

Despite his experience with long runs, Young was not used to breaking them. He ran for more than 60 yards. Having a new place to make cuts downfield was a new experience for him.

As a junior, Young is aiming to become the first back-to-back Heisman winner since 1975’s Archie Griffin at Ohio State.

“I thought he played really, really well,” Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said.

Saban said Young has done a good job preparing for the season and is a “phenomenal leader.” He performed outstandingly, and we could not be more pleased,” Saban said.

Next weekend, Alabama Crimson Tide Crimson Tide travels to Texas. Coach Steve Sarkisian, who was the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator from 2019-20, including Young’s freshman season, leads the Longhorns.

Young passed touchdowns to transfer Jermaine Burton on two occasions against Utah State.

Through the transfer portal, Alabama Crimson Tide added Burton from Georgia as well as wide receiver Tyler Harrell from Louisville, running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech, offensive lineman Tyler Steen from Vanderbilt, and defensive back Eli Ricks from LSU.

Also returning is outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who won the Bronko Nagurski Award last season for outstanding defensive player in college football.

Anderson, a potential first-round pick in next year’s draft, recorded five tackles, including one for loss. A quarterback hurry was also recorded by him.

During Saban’s tenure, Alabama’s 55-0 victory was the largest margin of victory in a season opener. A previous record of 46 points was set against Western Carolina in 2007 and USC in 2016.

