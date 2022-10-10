Connect with us

Aaron Rodgers-Lazard Connection, Then A Lewis Touchdown Against The Giants

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Aaron Rodgers

(CTN News) – Aaron Rodgers may still be breaking in some young receivers, but he knows where to find the end zone when he wants one. A 4-yard screen pass from Rodgers to wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Allen Lazard gave the Packers a 10-0 lead in the first quarter for the third time in four games. Romeo Doubs blocked on the outside while Lazard caught it from the slot to the right.

In the regular season, it was Aaron Rodgers‘ seventh touchdown pass. Despite missing the season opener due to an ankle injury, Lazard has three of them.

The Packers reached the 4-yard line after Xavier McKinney’s 33-yard pass interference penalty against tight end Robert Tonyan.

In addition to the opening field goal, it was the first time the Packers scored at least 10 points in the first quarter since Week 3 of last season.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Lazard scored a touchdown on 20.8% of his receptions since the start of last season (through his first two catches today).

The second quarter saw Aaron Rodgers work some magic again near the goal line.

The Giants’ defense was fooled by Marcedes Lewis’ fake handoff to AJ Dillon and his faux end around to Christian Watson but Marcedes Lewis was wide open for a 2-yard touchdown. In addition to Lewis’ first touchdown of the season, he also caught his first pass.

