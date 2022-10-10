As Joe Haden Enters Florida’s Hall Of Fame, His NFL Career Comes To A Close

(CTN News) – Joe Haden will retire from the Cleveland Browns after signing a one-day contract. He plans to sign a one-day contract with Cleveland on Oct. 30 to retire as a member of the team that drafted him first in 2007.

On Monday Night Football, the Browns will honor the 33-year-old Joe Haden when they play Cincinnati at home.

Joe Haden chose to retire from the city where he spent the first seven seasons of his professional career (2010-16). From 2017 to last season, he played for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before being formally inducted into the Florida Athletic Hall of Fame, Haden said, “I have more roots.”. “I was a kid back then.”. In those days, I was a fresh 21-year-old and the city welcomed me with open arms. I attended all the Cavs games, so it’s more about the city of Cleveland.”

At Florida Field on Friday night, Haden wore both college championship rings – one from the 2008 Southeastern Conference title and one from the 2008 national championship.

Joe Haden’s fingers are now on his pointers.

Even though Joe Haden has slowed down his daily routine since he hung up his cleats, he remains in great shape. He plays golf several times a week with friends at Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank, California (he shot 86 on Thursday).

Although he has two children in preschool and kindergarten, he still manages to attend Lakers games regularly because he is a big LeBron James fan.

Despite wanting to play one more year, Joe Haden trained in Los Angeles during the offseason to prepare for the demands of the NFL. Despite his desire to win a Super Bowl ring – his rings fingers are available, after all – he refused to take a significant pay cut. It continued to be a busy summer for teams, he said.

He said they had been calling him. “I was really looking forward to playing.”. The dollar amount was given to me. Playing for free wasn’t an option for me. I don’t think that’s what it’s about.

After a while, they weren’t willing to give me the number, so I’m happy, I’m healthy. I was chilling with my kids. It’s time for the next chapter.”

During his time in Cleveland, Haden was a productive and popular player. Before being released by the Browns before the 2017 season, he started 81 games, played in 90 games, and recorded 19 interceptions.

In addition to serving as a Special Olympics ambassador, he hosted youth football camps and donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

He played in 68 games for the Steelers after being cut by the Browns. Pittsburgh did not resign him after last season. During his time with the Steelers, Haden picked 10 times.

Joe Haden was selected by the Browns with the No. 7 overall pick in 2010 following a stellar college career at Florida.

Among Florida’s 2022 Hall of Fame class were Olympian Jeff Demps, swimmer Conor Dwyer, softball player Michelle Moultrie, basketball forward Chandler Parsons, triple jumper Christian Taylor, catcher Mike Zunino and tennis coach Steve Beeland.

