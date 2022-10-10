Connect with us

Sports

Arsenal vs. Liverpool Results, Arsenal Returned To The Top Of The Premier League
Advertisement

Sports

Aaron Rodgers-Lazard Connection, Then A Lewis Touchdown Against The Giants

Sports

As Joe Haden Enters Florida's Hall Of Fame, His NFL Career Comes To A Close

Sports

Houston Astros preview The 2022 MLB Playoffs

Sports

Michigan; Cam Jones, D.J. Matthews Out Of IU Football vs. Michigan 24

Sports

Inactive Tennessee Football Players Against LSU

Sports

Cleveland Guardians Preview The 2022 MLB Playoffs

Sports

Live Stream Of Omonia vs. Manchester United: TV Channel, How To Watch, Odds

Sports

Benfica Vs PSG Live Stream: Is It On TV? How To Watch

Sports

Ben Simmons Returns To The Court After More Than A Year

Sports

A Look At Anthony Davis' True Health Status From Lakers Coach Darvin Ham

Sports

Nottingham Forest 0 Leicester City - Live At King Power Stadium

Sports

How to Get Started With Sports Betting

Sports

Josh Allen And The Bills Stay Calm To Win A Close Game, But How?

Sports

Kari Dorrell Was Fired As Colorado's Coach After A 0-5 Start To The Season.

Sports

Hector Lopez, Died At 93 Of Lung Cancer After A Distinguished Career In Baseball

Sports

Red Bull's Oliveira Win the 2022 Thai Grand Prix

Sports

F1:Max Verstappen's Title On Hold After Sergio Perez Wins in Singapore

Sports

Bryce Young Leaves Game With Shoulder Injury, But It Is Not Considered Serious

Sports

Conor Gallagher Helped Graham Potter To His First Win As Chelsea Manager

Sports

Arsenal vs. Liverpool Results, Arsenal Returned To The Top Of The Premier League

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

(CTN News) – Arsenal vs. Liverpool Results, Arsenal won 3-2 over Liverpool to return to the top of the Premier League and send out a statement about their title hopes.

In a thrilling game at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners twice surrendered the lead. Strikes from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were countered by Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino.

Despite that, Mikel Arteta’s side showed their champion’s resolve by winning a deserved victory when Saka converted a penalty.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool Results bolsters the hosts’ chances of finishing in the top four, but it also puts more pressure on their disjointed opponents.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Arsenal make a statement

Arsenal has often felt like they might finally be able to upset Liverpool this season by claiming a major scalp under Mikel Arteta in recent seasons.

Most of these meetings have ended with Jurgen Klopp’s men dismantling Arsenal en route to another title challenge or a deep Champions League run.

As Arsenal took the Reds apart, the shoe was on the other foot. Arsenal looked like a Premier League champion, fully deserving of their position at the top.

As a matter of fact, the scoreline should have been more favorable for the hosts, and it seemed like two teams on completely different paths.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Liverpool has no obvious solution

The most worrying aspect of Liverpool’s latest defeat is that solutions are hard to find. With each substitution, Klopp made his team worse, and there are no quick fixes on the horizon now that the Reds’ injury crisis has eased.

In its place, supporters must consider whether the team has just reached the end of its season. This is because major surgery is necessary before it can challenge for trophies again.

Another alternative is to question the manager’s work, and that is certainly not a route that fans want to take with their beloved talisman.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool result

1H 2H Final
Arsenal 2 1 3
Liverpool 1 1 2

Betting odds for Arsenal vs. Liverpool

After winning 2-0 with two second-half goals at the Emirates Stadium in March, Liverpool took a point off City at the top of the table and earned their fourth win in a five-match unbeaten streak against Arsenal.

That explains why Arsenal are only narrow favourites to win despite their form and Liverpool have failed to win in four attempts on the road so far this season, including a 4-1 thrashing at Napoli last time out and a goal-less draw at Everton in the Premier League, failing to score since August.

People Also Read: 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading