Arsenal vs. Liverpool Results, Arsenal Returned To The Top Of The Premier League

(CTN News) – Arsenal vs. Liverpool Results, Arsenal won 3-2 over Liverpool to return to the top of the Premier League and send out a statement about their title hopes.

In a thrilling game at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners twice surrendered the lead. Strikes from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were countered by Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino.

Despite that, Mikel Arteta’s side showed their champion’s resolve by winning a deserved victory when Saka converted a penalty.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool Results bolsters the hosts’ chances of finishing in the top four, but it also puts more pressure on their disjointed opponents.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Arsenal make a statement

Arsenal has often felt like they might finally be able to upset Liverpool this season by claiming a major scalp under Mikel Arteta in recent seasons.

Most of these meetings have ended with Jurgen Klopp’s men dismantling Arsenal en route to another title challenge or a deep Champions League run.

As Arsenal took the Reds apart, the shoe was on the other foot. Arsenal looked like a Premier League champion, fully deserving of their position at the top.

As a matter of fact, the scoreline should have been more favorable for the hosts, and it seemed like two teams on completely different paths.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Liverpool has no obvious solution

The most worrying aspect of Liverpool’s latest defeat is that solutions are hard to find. With each substitution, Klopp made his team worse, and there are no quick fixes on the horizon now that the Reds’ injury crisis has eased.

In its place, supporters must consider whether the team has just reached the end of its season. This is because major surgery is necessary before it can challenge for trophies again.

Another alternative is to question the manager’s work, and that is certainly not a route that fans want to take with their beloved talisman.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool result

1H 2H Final Arsenal 2 1 3 Liverpool 1 1 2

Betting odds for Arsenal vs. Liverpool

After winning 2-0 with two second-half goals at the Emirates Stadium in March, Liverpool took a point off City at the top of the table and earned their fourth win in a five-match unbeaten streak against Arsenal.

That explains why Arsenal are only narrow favourites to win despite their form and Liverpool have failed to win in four attempts on the road so far this season, including a 4-1 thrashing at Napoli last time out and a goal-less draw at Everton in the Premier League, failing to score since August.

