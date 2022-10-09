Michigan; Cam Jones, D.J. Matthews Out Of IU Football vs. Michigan 24

(CTN News) – A number of IU’s starters will not be available for Saturday’s game against Michigan. One of the most prominent players is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

In addition to linebacker Cam Jones (foot), wide receiver D.J. Daniel John-JAmes Matthews (hamstring), cornerback Jaylin Williams (shoulder) and tight end Anthony Barner (foot) will also be out of Saturday’s game against the Michigan Wolverines due to injuries.

As far as Matthews is concerned, he has been dealing with his hamstring issues for the last two weeks, while a source described Williams and Barner as both week-to-week players.

There is a greater concern with Jones.

An injury to Jones’ foot is expected to keep him out of action for several weeks, according to the source. Jones is one of the most productive and impactful linebackers in the Big Ten this season.

Throughout the first five games of this season, the conference’s leader in both total tackles and tackles per game has played an important role in the Hoosiers’ defensive success.

Tom Allen faces a challenging situation as a result of his absence.

There was some good news for Indiana on Saturday as Cam Camper, the Hoosiers’ leading wide receiver, returned to the field for the game against Michigan on Sunday.

After sitting out last weekend’s game at Nebraska because of a non-COVID illness, Camper had been described by Allen as a gametime decision as recently as Thursday as a possibility.

