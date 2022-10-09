Connect with us

Sports

Michigan; Cam Jones, D.J. Matthews Out Of IU Football vs. Michigan 24
Advertisement

Sports

Inactive Tennessee Football Players Against LSU

Sports

Cleveland Guardians Preview The 2022 MLB Playoffs

Sports

Live Stream Of Omonia vs. Manchester United: TV Channel, How To Watch, Odds

Sports

Benfica Vs PSG Live Stream: Is It On TV? How To Watch

Sports

Ben Simmons Returns To The Court After More Than A Year

Sports

A Look At Anthony Davis' True Health Status From Lakers Coach Darvin Ham

Sports

Nottingham Forest 0 Leicester City - Live At King Power Stadium

Sports

How to Get Started With Sports Betting

Sports

Josh Allen And The Bills Stay Calm To Win A Close Game, But How?

Sports

Kari Dorrell Was Fired As Colorado's Coach After A 0-5 Start To The Season.

Sports

Hector Lopez, Died At 93 Of Lung Cancer After A Distinguished Career In Baseball

Sports

Red Bull's Oliveira Win the 2022 Thai Grand Prix

Sports

F1:Max Verstappen's Title On Hold After Sergio Perez Wins in Singapore

Sports

Bryce Young Leaves Game With Shoulder Injury, But It Is Not Considered Serious

Sports

Conor Gallagher Helped Graham Potter To His First Win As Chelsea Manager

Sports

Dillon Gabriel Leaves Oklahoma After Being Hit In The Head By A Sliding Object

Sports

Robert Lewandowski Scores To Give Barcelona A 1-0 Victory Over Mallorca

Sports

Georgia Bulldogs Wins At Missouri, Georgia’s Win Made Bulldog Fans Nervous

Sports

Sevyn Banks of LSU is Taken To Hospital After Opening kickoff Collision

Sports

Michigan; Cam Jones, D.J. Matthews Out Of IU Football vs. Michigan 24

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Michigan; Cam Jones, D.J. Matthews Out Of IU Football vs. Michigan

(CTN News) – A number of IU’s starters will not be available for Saturday’s game against Michigan. One of the most prominent players is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

In addition to linebacker Cam Jones (foot), wide receiver D.J. Daniel John-JAmes Matthews (hamstring), cornerback Jaylin Williams (shoulder) and tight end Anthony Barner (foot) will also be out of Saturday’s game against the Michigan Wolverines due to injuries.

As far as Matthews is concerned, he has been dealing with his hamstring issues for the last two weeks, while a source described Williams and Barner as both week-to-week players.

There is a greater concern with Jones.

An injury to Jones’ foot is expected to keep him out of action for several weeks, according to the source. Jones is one of the most productive and impactful linebackers in the Big Ten this season.

Throughout the first five games of this season, the conference’s leader in both total tackles and tackles per game has played an important role in the Hoosiers’ defensive success.

Tom Allen faces a challenging situation as a result of his absence.

There was some good news for Indiana on Saturday as Cam Camper, the Hoosiers’ leading wide receiver, returned to the field for the game against Michigan on Sunday.

After sitting out last weekend’s game at Nebraska because of a non-COVID illness, Camper had been described by Allen as a gametime decision as recently as Thursday as a possibility.

SEE ALSO:

Cleveland Guardians Preview The 2022 MLB Playoffs

Inactive Tennessee Football Players Against LSU

Live Stream Of Omonia vs. Manchester United: TV Channel, How To Watch, Odds
Related Topics:
Continue Reading