Connect with us

News Politics

Trump’s 3rd Indictment: Update On The January 6th Case Involving Donald Trump
Advertisement

News

Thailand's King's Estranged Second Son Returns After 27 Years Amidst Succession Speculations

News Politics

Ohio Voters Reject Issue 1: Proposed Constitutional Change Faces Setback

News News Asia

China Continues to Bully Others in the South China Sea

News World News

Biden Escalates Tensions With Iran With Military Buildup in the Gulf

News News Asia

Pakistan's Imran Khan Barred from Political Office for 5 Years

Learning News

Boost Profits by 30% with the Top Restaurant Online Ordering System

News

For $1.62 Billion, Paramount Will Sell Simon & Schuster To KKR

News

Inflation Update Prepares Traders For a Bounce In US Stocks

Business News

Italian Banking Stocks Tumble As Government Approves 40% Windfall Tax For 2023

News

Lyme Disease Sufferer Bella Hadid Blasts Addiction Rumours

Health News

FDA Approval: First-Ever Pill To Combat Postpartum Depression Receives Federal Nod

News News Asia

Pakistan's Courts Have Hit Imran Khan With 150 Lawsuits

News News Asia

North Korean Hackers Penetrate Computers of Top Russian Missile Maker

News Crime Southern Thailand

Son of Spanish Actor Denied Bail Over Lovers Death in Koh Phangan, Thailand

Learning News

Streamlining Property Management: Effective Strategies for Rental Success

Crime News Regional News

Police Crackdown on Tourists Street Racing Illegally in Pattaya

News

Southwest Airlines Sued By Mother Over Human Trafficking Allegations

News Politics

Democrats Fear an Impeachment Inquiry May End Joe Biden's Presidency

News Tech

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Fight to Be Live Streamed on X

News

Trump’s 3rd Indictment: Update On The January 6th Case Involving Donald Trump

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Trump

Former President Donald Trump, who is facing three indictments, has encountered a new development in his legal proceedings.

Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing his case related to the 2020 election results, has instructed Trump’s legal team to appear in court regarding the sharing and presentation of evidence.

This directive comes after a joint court session where Trump’s attorneys and members of US Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office debated the scheduling of the proceedings.

Judge Chutkan has scheduled the hearing for Friday at 10am ET, promptly following the discussions over the proceedings’ timeline.

The disagreement over the hearing date reflects Trump’s defense team’s efforts to potentially slow down or delay the legal process, a strategy that has been a recurring theme in his legal battles.

Friday Hearing Set in Trump’s Case as Judge Weighs Protective Order Amidst First Amendment Debate

In a previous development, prosecutors had indicated their availability for the entire week, while Trump’s attorneys had requested a postponement until the following week. However, Chutkan’s decision to set the hearing for Friday suggests a desire to expedite the process.

The hearing on Friday follows a recent opposition from Trump’s defense team to a request from prosecutors for Judge Chutkan to impose a protective order.

This order would prevent the public sharing of confidential evidence by Trump, a measure intended to avoid any potential witness intimidation.

Trump’s defense argued that such limitations would infringe upon his right to free speech, as protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Interestingly, Trump himself is not expected to be physically present in the courtroom on Friday, as Judge Chutkan has waived his appearance.

This departure from typical legal proceedings highlights the intricate nature of this case and the various logistical challenges involved.

Trump’s Legal Battles Span Jurisdictions and Charges, Prompting High-Stakes Arraignment and Hearing

Furthermore, this recent episode underscores the complexities Trump’s legal team faces as they represent him in multiple federal criminal cases.

These cases, brought by Jack Smith’s office, are being pursued in two different jurisdictions: one in Washington, DC, and the other in southern Florida.

The charges against Trump range from retaining classified documents after his presidency to obstructing government efforts to retrieve the records.

One of Trump’s lawyers, Todd Blanche, is due to appear in federal court in Florida for arraignment following a new indictment that has added more criminal counts to Trump’s charges.

Additionally, in a joint filing in Washington, Trump’s legal team has expressed his desire for both Todd Blanche and his other attorney, John Lauro, to be present for the upcoming hearing before Judge Chutkan.

The unfolding legal saga continues to capture attention, both for its legal implications and its broader significance.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Thailand’s King’s Estranged Second Son Returns After 27 Years Amidst Succession Speculations

Ohio Voters Reject Issue 1: Proposed Constitutional Change Faces Setback

Italian Banking Stocks Tumble As Government Approves 40% Windfall Tax For 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs