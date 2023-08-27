Connect with us

News

North Korea Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Allowing Citizens Stranded Abroad To Return Home
Advertisement

News

U.S. Study Exposes Nearly 2 Million Excess Deaths After China's 'Zero-Covid' Easing

News

Denmark's Proposed Bill To Criminalize Desecration Of Holy Quran Garners Pakistani Approval

News Asia News

Calls For Action: School Teacher's Disturbing Actions Towards Muslim Student Spark Outrage In India

Politics News

Trump's Campaign Garners $20 Million Amid Legal Challenges And Indictment Controversy

News Regional News

Cannabis Future Network Pushes for Weed Grown in Thailand

News

"Price Is Right" Game Show Host Bob Barker Passes at Age 99

News

Putin's Directive: Wagner Fighters Ordered to Sign Oath of Allegiance

News

Toronto Program Encourages Hijab-Wearing Women to Embrace Two-Wheeled Freedom

News

Hong Kong Police Arrest 11 in HK$124 Million Laundering Crackdown via 52 Bank Accounts

News

Landmark Decision: Texas Judge Blocks Ban on Gender-Affirming Medical Care for Minors

News

Over 450,000 Pakistanis have leave the country in 2023 So Far in Search of Jobs Abroad

News

Denmark Proposes Bill to Ban Quran Burnings Amidst Rising Concerns

News Asia News

Saudi Arabia Introduces New Temporary Work Visa To Meet Short-Term Labor Demand - Details Here!!

News

Explainer: How Does BRICS Membership Expansion Impact MENA Amid Global Shifts?

Health News

Scientists Finally Uncover The Y Chromosome's Code: Shedding Light On Its Hidden Secrets

News Asia News

ISRO's Upcoming Inaugural Solar Mission, Aditya L1, Poised For Launch In Next 14 Days

News

Australia Ends Immediate Access To Cheap Vocational Courses For International Students

News

India Considers Slashing Import Tax on EV Post Tesla's Investment proposal

Politics News

Captured History: Donald Trump's Mugshot And Its Symbolism Amidst Political Turmoil

News

North Korea Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Allowing Citizens Stranded Abroad To Return Home

Published

17 seconds ago

on

North Korea has permitted its citizens who were stranded abroad due to its strict COVID-19 restrictions to come back to their homeland, as reported by state media on Sunday.

This move comes as the country progresses toward a full reopening following three years of pandemic-induced isolation.

Since early 2020, North Korea had sealed its borders to shield itself from COVID-19, which also prevented its own nationals from returning home.

However, recent developments have indicated a shift in border control, including the resumption of international commercial air travel.

According to a statement from the Korean Central News Agency, the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters revealed that N.Korean citizens overseas were being allowed to return home in accordance with the “improved global pandemic situation.”

The statement further mentioned that the returnees would undergo proper medical observation at quarantine facilities for a duration of one week.

This decision implies that North Korea intends to alter its stringent COVID-19 policies and gradually relax quarantine measures, according to Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute.

He also added that with this recent announcement, it is anticipated that a significant number of North Koreans will also start returning via land routes.

Border Closure Leaves North Korean Laborers Stranded; Selective Foreign Visits Allowed

The border closure had left tens of thousands of N.Korean laborers stranded in China and Russia.

While the country has allowed some foreign dignitaries, like high-level Chinese and Russian delegations, to visit for specific occasions, it still does not permit general entry for foreigners.

Similarly, although a North Korean athlete delegation attended a taekwondo competition in Kazakhstan and the state-run Air Koryo conducted its first international commercial flight in three years, analysts caution that North Korea is not yet ready for a complete reopening.

Experts point out that North Korea’s lack of vaccination, antiviral drugs, and mass testing capacity, combined with its already struggling healthcare system, presents challenges for managing the pandemic.

The recent experiences of other countries, such as China, have made North Korea cautious about fully lifting its restrictions.

The limited flight services to China and Russia and the implementation of a one-week quarantine for returning citizens indicate that tourism and unrestricted travel to North Korea will likely remain on hold for the foreseeable future.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

U.S. Study Exposes Nearly 2 Million Excess Deaths After China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ Easing

Denmark’s Proposed Bill To Criminalize Desecration Of Holy Quran Garners Pakistani Approval

Calls For Action: School Teacher’s Disturbing Actions Towards Muslim Student Spark Outrage In India
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs