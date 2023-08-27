Connect with us

News

Thai Exports Suffer 10th Month of Decline Amid Global Economic Challenges
Advertisement

News

North Korea Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Allowing Citizens Stranded Abroad To Return Home

News

U.S. Study Exposes Nearly 2 Million Excess Deaths After China's 'Zero-Covid' Easing

News

Denmark's Proposed Bill To Criminalize Desecration Of Holy Quran Garners Pakistani Approval

News Asia News

Calls For Action: School Teacher's Disturbing Actions Towards Muslim Student Spark Outrage In India

Politics News

Trump's Campaign Garners $20 Million Amid Legal Challenges And Indictment Controversy

News Regional News

Cannabis Future Network Pushes for Weed Grown in Thailand

News

"Price Is Right" Game Show Host Bob Barker Passes at Age 99

News

Putin's Directive: Wagner Fighters Ordered to Sign Oath of Allegiance

News

Toronto Program Encourages Hijab-Wearing Women to Embrace Two-Wheeled Freedom

News

Hong Kong Police Arrest 11 in HK$124 Million Laundering Crackdown via 52 Bank Accounts

News

Landmark Decision: Texas Judge Blocks Ban on Gender-Affirming Medical Care for Minors

News

Over 450,000 Pakistanis have leave the country in 2023 So Far in Search of Jobs Abroad

News

Denmark Proposes Bill to Ban Quran Burnings Amidst Rising Concerns

News Asia News

Saudi Arabia Introduces New Temporary Work Visa To Meet Short-Term Labor Demand - Details Here!!

News

Explainer: How Does BRICS Membership Expansion Impact MENA Amid Global Shifts?

Health News

Scientists Finally Uncover The Y Chromosome's Code: Shedding Light On Its Hidden Secrets

News Asia News

ISRO's Upcoming Inaugural Solar Mission, Aditya L1, Poised For Launch In Next 14 Days

News

Australia Ends Immediate Access To Cheap Vocational Courses For International Students

News

India Considers Slashing Import Tax on EV Post Tesla's Investment proposal

News

Thai Exports Suffer 10th Month of Decline Amid Global Economic Challenges

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Thai Exports Suffer 10th Month of Decline Amid Global Economic Challenges

(CTN News) – Thai exports sector faced another setback in a recurring trend as July marked the 10th successive month of declining exports. The primary drivers behind this decline were the diminishing global commodity prices, which have been slipping since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict last year.

The prolonged slump in Thai exports can be attributed to various factors. Notably, the plunge in global commodity prices, which soared earlier due to geopolitical tensions, has severely impacted export revenues.

Furthermore, high-interest rates and stringent lending conditions have led to a slowdown in consumer spending. This has been further exacerbated by weak global demand, casting a shadow over the export-oriented economy.

July Exports Fall by 6.2%, Imports Shrink by 11.1%

The latest export data paints a challenging picture for Thailand’s trade. In July, custom-based Thai exports recorded a notable reduction of 6.2% compared to the previous year. This decline was far more pronounced than the expected average drop of 0.75%, as predicted by a Reuters poll.

The month-on-month comparison with June showed exports plunging by 10.8%. July’s export value stood at US$22.14 billion, down from the US$23.6 billion recorded in the prior year. Imports followed suit, contracting by 11.1% to US$24.1 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of US$1.97 billion.

Despite the persistent downturn, the Ministry of Commerce remains steadfast in its 1-2% growth target. Keerati Rushchano, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, considers this target a dynamic goal.

The initial seven months of the year have seen a substantial contraction of 5.5% in Thai exports. Keerati pointed out that China, a significant contributor to the global economy, is grappling with a slow recovery marked by subdued domestic consumption, largely due to declining business confidence.

In July, exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products witnessed a sharp decline of 9.6% year-on-year, amounting to US$3.98 billion. Simultaneously, industrial product exports dwindled by 3.4%, totaling US$17.4 billion.

The July export performance is partly attributed to the elevated baseline established in the same period of the previous year when exports were valued at US$23.6 billion.

Keerati highlighted that the July figures are relatively robust considering the prevailing international headwinds, including a global economic slowdown, a sluggish Chinese recovery, and geopolitical conflicts.

Anticipated Recovery, Railways, and Export Expansion

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, Keerati anticipates a gradual recovery in the coming months, even amid economic slowdowns in crucial trading partners, reduced production and consumption, challenges impacting production costs, and fluctuations in currency values.

The resurgence of trading partners’ service sectors and the escalating trade tension between the US and China have prompted partners to turn to Thailand for certain electronic products as an alternative to the Chinese market.

Additionally, the new Thailand-Laos-China railway is poised to enhance export opportunities in the latter half of 2023 through more efficient transport.

Chaichan Chareonsuk, Chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, expresses optimism about exports rebounding into positive territory during the fourth quarter.

He points to positive factors such as the easing chip shortage in car production and improved export operations management at Laem Chabang Port, which significantly boosted car exports in July.

Chaichan also identifies export products with potential for expansion in the latter part of the year, including automobiles and components, rice, and sugar.

In conclusion, the challenges faced by Thailand’s export sector are undeniable, yet cautious optimism prevails with prospects of gradual recovery, strategic initiatives, and the anticipation of favorable developments in key industries.

SEE ALSO: Thai Exports Set to Surge in Second Half of 2023, Boosted by Market Expansion Initiatives
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs